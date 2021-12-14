ARGENTINA – The last Saturday, December 11, will remain in the retina of Catamarca boxing since the Fray Mamerto Esquiú Sports Center, with a great accompaniment of the public, dressed up to host the dispute of three regional titles, all being in the hands of its figures in an event that could be enjoyed on the TyC Sports screen, within the framework of a new international production by OR Promotions.

In the main clash, local Pablo “Pacman” Corzo (81,500 / 8-0-0, 8 KO), won the Latin silver WBC cruiser title (vacant) by defeating the experienced player by technical knockout in the eighth round. Colombian, Carlos “El Guerrero” Galván (86,500 / 18-12-1, 17 KO).

After demolishing his previous opponents, on this occasion the brand new monarch put on his overalls and was able to demonstrate a refined technique to get away from the danger that an opponent with extensive international experience was dragging (Caleb Plant, Imannuwel Aleem, Willie Monroe Jr. and the fearsome Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, among others) and that it arrived at a higher weight than agreed due to shipping problems, which prevented the last adjustments to achieve its commitment.

However, Corzo was not daunted and overcame three determining factors: the pressure to comply in front of his audience, the canvas traveled by the Barranquilla and the difference in weight that favored his hitting. In this scenario, the 21-year-old, who made his debut in the rented field just six months ago, dominated all the rounds with a pronounced punishment to the face and the soft zone, reducing the resistance of a Galván that once finished the seventh turn , he sentenced no more.

In the other main attraction, the Riojan José “Sansón” Rosa (63,200 / 11-0-0, 9 KO) demolished the Bolivian Walter “Submachine gun” Roca Rivero (62,000 / 12-1-0, 9 KO) in two laps to stay with the vacancy of the Latin super lightweight WBC title.

In an unforgettable year that had him as the most active fighter in the country (eleven fights), Rosa closed the season in the best way and left no doubts about his conditions, which will surely sentence him on the podium of the best national prospect of 2021, together to Pacman Corzo.

Without speculating, the capital (who began as a rented last January) unloaded all his power on humanity from the credit of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, which despite trying to respond with courage fell apathetically when receiving a pointed left to the chin, although he was able to recover to reach the end of the assault. However, in the second chapter the domain increased exponentially, forcing the successful throwing of the towel from the visiting corner.

In the third title match of the day, host Gabriel “El Terrible” Corzo (66,300 / 14-0-0, 2 KO) retained the WBA Fedebol welterweight title for the first time by beating Buenos Aires by unanimous decision (in revenge). Paraje Pavón, Martín Ariel Ruiz (64,700 / 12-7-2, 2 KO).

After a rocky start that had him on the mat just fourteen seconds into the lawsuit and after losing the first three rounds, the champion managed to recover and from the fourth he adjusted his fight plan to take over the shares.

From that moment until the last bell, the Terrible stood in medium and short distance to control Ruiz’s reaction, accompanied by an effective right-handed shot that repeatedly impacted on his face. Cards: Ramon Aguero 96-93, Fernando Caruncho 96-93 and Jorge Alberto Gonzalez Jozac 97-92

Likewise, another great portent like the super bantamweight from Las Talitas, Rodrigo “C4” Ruiz (56,800 / 7-0-0, 6 KO), took a risk and rose to the pen to show signs of character, defeating the always dangerous Salta in a unanimous ruling from the capital, Daniel “El Zurdo” Sosa (57,100 / 5-6-1, 2 KO), who suffered two discount points for repeated headers. Cards: Ramon Aguero 57½-55, Raul Figueroa 58½-55½ and Ronald Varela 59-56

In other results:

Darío “El Tigre” Nieva (69,200 / 2-1-0, 1 KO) GKOT1 Franco Pérez (68,900 / 0-4-0).

Verónica “C4tra” Ruiz (51,500 / 1-0-0) GDU4 Mariquena Salega (51,800 / 0-1-0). Cards: Jorge Delgado 40-36½, Raul Figueroa 40-37 and Ronald Varela 39-38½.

(Photos: Ramón Cairo / OR PROMOTIONS)