

The Saudi Arabian women’s league kicks off on November 22. It will have 16 teams.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced this Saturday the launch of the women’s first professional soccer league, that will start the next November 22, at a time when the ultra-conservative kingdom is trying to give an image of openness to the outside.

The Federation said in a statement that the national competition will be held in two phases, in which 16 teams from three regions of the kingdom will participate.

The matches will be played in three cities: the capital, Riyadh; Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea; and in the port town of Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia. Each of these regions will have the participation of six teams, with the exception of Dammam, which will have four.

Likewise, the first three teams in the table in Riyadh and Jeddah and the first two in Dammam qualify for the final round of the championship, to be held at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, early 2022.

In statements made in the statement, the president of the Federation’s board of directors, Hasan al Moshel, said the launch of the first women’s league was one of the agency’s goals when, in 2017, it created a special equipment for women’s football.

For its part, the member in the direction of the Federation, Lamia bin Bahyian, dismissed as “indescribable” the announcement that “The dream of the Saudi women’s league comes true.”

In mid-September, Saudi Arabia inaugurated training centers for Saudi girls and young women to promote sport among women and, in particular, to promote the first official league and the first women’s soccer team in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

As early as 2019, a team of young Saudis participated in a women’s soccer championship with other unofficial teams of the Arab neighbors of the Persian Gulf, and came third.

Until 2017, girls were not taught physical education in public schools in Saudi Arabia and, in 2018, the authorities allowed for the first time women’s access to sports stadiums.

