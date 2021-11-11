DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, offers this weekend three exciting events for lovers of contact sports: on Saturday the boxing match between Kid galahad and Kiko Martinez and the evening of the UFC Night Holloway Vs. Rodriguez and Joel Álvarez Vs. Moisés; and in the early morning from Saturday to Sunday, the boxing match that pits Jaime Munguía against Gabriel Rosado.

World champion of two different weights

Kid galahad, world featherweight champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), will defend his title against the Spanish for the first time Kiko Martinez, former world super bantamweight champion. The appointment can be seen exclusively on DAZN starting at 8:00 p.m. and will take place this Saturday at the UK Sheffield Arena. Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) defeated earlier this year Jazza dickens and he faces a Martínez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) who will have the opportunity to be crowned world champion of two different weights.

The fight will be commented by the Spanish boxer Sandor martin, which on October 17 made history and won in Fresno (California) the four times world champion, Mikey Garcia. Speaking to DAZN, Sandor Martin affirms that “we are facing a great fight, I think Kid Galahad is the great favorite, but my heart is one hundred percent with Kiko and I am confident of his victory.”

We are facing a great fight, I think Kid Galahad is the great favorite, but my heart is 100% with Kiko and I am confident of his victory

Sandor Martin also describes both fighters: “Galahad is a resourceful boxer, skilled, who dominates the changing of the guard, but takes a lot of hits. That, against a boxer like Kiko, is something very dangerous, because he has dynamite in his hands and he can end the fight at any time with one of his blows. Kiko moves up one weight class, which is something that favors Galahad. But that’s where Kiko’s heart and courage when facing challenges is shown, one more for Spanish boxing ”.

Kiko has the opportunity that very few boxers have had to write another page in the history of Spanish boxing

Likewise, Sandor Martin underlines the importance of this quote: “Kiko has the opportunity that very few boxers have had to write another page in the history of Spanish boxing. For him, personally, I imagine it is a challenge. And for Spanish boxing, it would be another triumph that would show the great moment of form that we are going through but, without a doubt, Kiko is one of the great boxers in the history of Spanish boxing and, by far, one of the best in recent years”.

A tough bone for Munguía

DAZN users will be able to enjoy the boxing match between Jaime Munguía (37-0) and Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1). The evening is held in the Honda Center (California, United States) from 01:00 hours and will have the comments of Jaime Ugarte and Emilio Marquiegui.

Munguía, the number 1 contender for the WBC and WBO middleweight belts, recognizes the danger of his opponent, although he is confident of achieving the victory: “I know that Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience. . I know I have to be careful, but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious. ” Thus, the Mexican shows the keys to winning: “On Saturday I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where necessary. I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring. “

Joel Álvarez, for the victory

DAZN will also offer a new appointment with the UFC on Saturday starting at 8:00 p.m. Max holloway, considered one of the two best featherweights in the history of the sport, faces against Yair Rodriguez, who returns to step on the octagon for the first time since October 2019. In addition, after more than a year of inactivity, the Spanish Joel Álvarez will face the Brazilian Thiago Moisés, number 15 in the lightweight division.

Álvarez is one of the great Spanish hopes in the UFC. The man from Gijón has a record of 18 victories in 20 fights and can continue to add triumphs in the event of a victory against Moisés, who has just lost to Islam Makhachev.

Read also Drafting

Read also Drafting Read also Drafting



