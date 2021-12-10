Julius Erving
The history of the Sixers changed with Julius Erving in the late 70s and early 80s. That totally red jersey is not too different from the current one.
Bill walton
Bill Walton was the star of the Blazers for many years. Before Drexler and company arrived, Portland did not wear black with white and red stripes …
Michael Jordan
1984. Jordan’s first jersey in the NBA. Little more to add.
Clippers
Classic San Diego Clippers jersey.
Wilkins
Wilkins, the 21 and the red, white and yellow of the Hawks. A classic.
Magic johnson
Purple and gold t-shirt and Magic Johnson. Every Lakers fan should be happy seeing this photo. Over time they lost the shadow behind the number but kept the ‘essence’.
Bird and Magic
Bird and Magic. Celtics and Lakers. Green and gold. A rivalry that moved, year after year, to shirts that have practically not changed.
Bird and Wilkins
If before we saw the green of the Celtics, now it is the white of a mustachioed Larry Bird. Beside him, Dominique Wilkins with the most legendary Hawks jersey. How beautiful were the 80s …
Moses Malone
Moses Malone, in the Washington Bullets jersey that the Wizards have now ‘copied’.
Rick barry
Rick Barry, one of the best players in the history of the Warriors, wore a shirt that Curry and company wear today in ‘retro mode’.
Larry nance
Larry Nance’s Cavs had several good years in the East and left behind a simple, classic jersey to remember.
Jordan and Barkley
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, with the Bulls and Suns jerseys. Chicago’s is one of the least changed in its history, either as a local or a visitor. The one in Phoenix has evolved to the complete white or orange present day, and it no longer carries that famous basketball.
Michael Jordan
The white of the Bulls with the ’23’. Another classic that has not changed over time.
Drexler
In the late 80s and early 90s the Blazers lived their most golden age with this jersey. Black with red and white stripes. A classic.
Denver nuggets
The Denver Nuggets of the 80s. Very colorful …
Mavericks
Yes, the Mavericks also wore green. How much things have changed from the 80s to now …
Ewing
Patrick Ewing, 1986. The Knicks jersey, one of the best-selling ever, hasn’t changed much over the years, either. Keep the blue and orange, colors that you will never lose (hopefully).
Isiah thomas
The Detroit Bad Boys, one of the most famous teams in history, retained the serious and simple style of the blue and red jersey for years. Then, as we will see, things got out of hand.
Petrovic
Today, a shirt that continues to sell like silk: Petrovic in New Jersey.
Utah Jazz
The Stockton and Malone Jazz, apart from the famous blue and white jerseys with the mountains in the center, wore this purple and yellow that was also successful.
Utah Jazz
A classic from the 80s-90s. Karl Malone and the mountains in the blue Jazz jersey.
Stockton
The Jazz, now blank. The 90s…
Olajuwon
Before Barkley’s arrival, the Rockets wore this simple and straightforward red kit, with which they became NBA champions in 94. Olajuwon …
Barkley and Pippen
Another shirt that Barkley wore, another historical shirt. The best known of the Rockets along with the smooth red from the Olajuwon era, who also played with it. At the end of the 90’s it was one of the best sellers.
Shaquille o’neal
Shaquille O’Neal and the jersey he started with on the Magic. Now they have lost the stripes but retain the white.
Hawks
Apart from the Wilkins classic, this one from 1995 with the hawk in the center is one of the mythical ones in Atlanta.
Duncan and Robinson
The twin towers of San Antonio. A shirt that hasn’t changed much lately.
Mcgrady
The dinosaur! He left us with 2000 and how we miss it.
Carter and McGrady
The most excited couple in Toronto. Carter and McGrady. This purple t-shirt is, after the classic dinosaur, the best that has passed through Canada. The ‘raptor’ came off the jersey as 2000 approached.
Mavericks
The shirt that underwent a change of era in Dallas. They drafted Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash in 1998 and the franchise was turned upside down.
Hill
The post-Isiah Thomas Pistons suffered greatly, and they made their fans suffer not only with their game, but with their clothing. This shirt worn by a very young Grant Hill has many times been considered one of the ugliest of all time.
Garnett
The best time for the Timberwolves coincided with the arrival of their biggest star: Kevin Garnett. This turn-of-the-century T-shirt became a classic.
Bucks
In 2012 the Bucks wore this replica of the 1996 version.
Reggie miller
“Miller time, Killer time,” Andres Montes shouted. The 2000 Pacers knocked on the NBA throne door, and their yellow striped jersey was almost a symbol in the league. Now they have lost the stripes and keep the yellow and black.
Allen Iverson
It really has been a little over ten years, but Iverson’s Sixers have not, and will not, leave the minds of their fans. In Spain, with the NBA boom, Allen’s white jersey was very successful.
Jason williams
If there is a player who has marked a generation by playing a very short time on a team, it is Jason Williams. His shirt with the ’55’ continues to be one of the best-selling in our country and raises passions in the United States.
Gary Payton
How much glory 2000 gave us. Payton’s Sonics!
Vancouver Grizzlies
Few jerseys uglier than the Vancouver Grizzlies.
