In a milestone for medicine, American surgeons made history by performing the first pig heart transplant to human patient that was torn between life and death.

In one last attempt to save David bennett, 57, who suffers from terminal heart disease, doctors at the Maryland hospital They decided to perform the extraordinary procedure, as the man had run out of options for an ordinary transplant.

“(My father) knew there was no guarantee that the experiment would work, but he was dying, I was not eligible to receive a human heart and had no other options, “his son told The Associated Press.

After eight hours of surgery and three days after it was performed, the hospital reported that Bennet is in good condition and under medical surveillance.

Until this Monday, he was breathing on his own, despite the fact that he is still connected to a cardiopulmonary bypass pump to help his new heart, and according to the doctors, the next few weeks will be crucial, as it is about monitoring the patient’s recovery and the performance of the body.

“Was it to die or undergo this transplant. I want to live. I know the chances are low, but it’s my last option, ”Bennett said the day before surgery.

Photo: University of Maryland Medical Center

Although it is still too early to know how successful this operation will be, it undoubtedly represents a before and after in the history of medicine, which for several decades has tried unsuccessfully to transplant organs of animal origin to save human lives.

One of the best known cases was recorded in 1984, when the baby fae, a dying girl, survived 21 days with the heart of a baboon.

However, this time the difference is that the doctors of the University of Maryland Medical Center they used a genetically modified heart by the Revivicor company, dedicated to regenerative medicine, which removed three genes from the donor pig previously linked to organ rejection.

Photo: University of Maryland Medical Center

Several studies have proven over the years that pigs can be a potential source of transplants, since their organs are very similar to that of humans and their size is similar to that of an adult.

“If it works, then there will be a inexhaustible supply of these organs for suffering patients, “said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, scientific director of the university’s xenotransplantation (animal to human) program.

For specialists this operation is revolutionary and brings them closer to a possible solution to the organ shortage crisisAs “there are not enough human donor hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients,” admitted Bartley Griffith, doctor in charge of the surgical intervention.

