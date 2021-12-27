Talk about the Quintana Roo Tigers of the Mexican Baseball League is talking about pure history, in addition to being the second team with the most championships in the LMB, it is one of the best hobbies as well.

Blues of Veracruz

To talk about its great history, let’s first talk about its predecessor, the Blues of Veracruz, who were founded in 1940 by one of the most important characters in baseball in our country, Jorge Pasquel.

Said Azules, despite being called from Veracruz, played based in Mexico City, these being one of the most popular franchises at the time, incidentally, in their debut season in 1940, they were champions like the Tigres de Quintana Roo in 1955.

Despite its great popularity and great talents brought from the Negro Leagues and MLB by Jorge Pasquel, this team disappeared in 1951, the year in which they were also champions.

The team that was born champion

By 1955, a businessman and great lover of baseball, Alejo Peralta, decided to make a team to fill the gap left by the Blues, thus creating the Fabulous Tigers of Mexico, a team that in its debut year, hand in hand with its manager George genovese, were champions by prevailing against the Tecolotes of Nuevo Laredo, to acquire the nickname of ‘team that was born champion’.

Civil war

In addition to that title achieved in 55, that same year, the Tigers generated a new sports ‘enemy’, which is about the Red Devils of Mexico, who in addition to playing in the Mexican capital, also shared a stadium that was the Social Security Park.

These enemies faced each other a year later and now the other team in the city, the Red Devils of Mexico, were champions, leaving the Capital Tigers in second place.

Little by little this rivalry between capital novenas was growing, being named by lovers and baseball experts as the ‘Civil war’, which to this day is the classic of Mexican baseball.

The story continues

Since their first championship in 1955, the Capital Tigers won their second title five years later in 1960, being the team with the best record in that year (77-66), and from the hand of the historic pilot born in Torreón, Memo Garibay.

For the year 1965 and 1966 they would obtain their first two-time championship of history, being the championship of 66 in a final that they beat the Red Devils of Mexico (4 games to 2), making the capital rivalry bigger and bigger.

It wasn’t until, in 1992, after a decades-long drought in titles, Los Tigres Capitalinos raised the cup again, being Jesus ‘Chito’ Ríos one of its main pillars.

The fifth title for ‘the team that was born champion’ came in 1997, where the team had great stars, such as Scott Lewis, Darron Cox, Cesar Devarez, Daniel Garibay, Luis Polonia, Alex Cabrera, Matías Carrillo, Jorge Campillo, Isidro Márquez and Kevin Morton.

The last two titles of the Tigres del México before moving from the Mexican capital occurred in consecutive years, 2000 and 2001.

In 2000 the Tigers faced the Red Devils of Mexico to win four games to one, where Matías Carrillo, Roberto Vizcarra, Luis García, Luis Suárez, Sergio Gastelum, Efraín Valdez and Pablo Ortega were one of the pillars to obtain the championship of the LMB in 2000.

By 2001, the Tigers managed by Dan firova, who had been champion a year before with the same team, they became champions again and again by beating the Devils, four games to two, having figures such as Javier Robles, Luis García, Julio Franco, Alejandro Armenta, Matías Carrillo, Jorge Campillo, Luis Polonia and Roberto Durán.

Angelopolis Tigers

By 2003, the Tigres del México became the Angelopolis Tigers due to your move to Puebla, because it was alleged that the tickets to see the Tigres in the capital had dropped and also an agreement with the Puebla government.

In 2005, led by Enrique ‘Che’ Reyes, Los Tigres de la Angelópolis achieved their ninth title in their history with a team made up of only Mexicans, in addition to being the only title of the Tigres in Puebla.

Most importantly, that championship was achieved on the team’s 50th anniversary.

Quintana Roo Tigers

For 2007 the Tigres moved to the Mexican southeast, where they became as they are now known, The Tigers of Quintana Roo.

During your stay at Quintana Roo, The Tigers have conquered three titles, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

In addition to their great history, the Tigres de Quintana Roo are the most successful Mexican pitcher team in Major League history, Fernando Valenzuela, in addition to a group of businessmen.

you can vote for the El Fildeo Hall of Fame

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Talk about the Quintana Roo Tigers of the Mexican Baseball League is talking about pure history, in addition to being the second team with the most championships in the LMB, it is one of the best hobbies as well.

Blues of Veracruz

To talk about its great history, let’s first talk about its predecessor, the Blues of Veracruz, who were founded in 1940 by one of the most important characters in baseball in our country, Jorge Pasquel.

Said Azules, despite being called from Veracruz, played based in Mexico City, these being one of the most popular franchises at the time, incidentally, in their debut season in 1940, they were champions like the Tigres de Quintana Roo in 1955.

Despite its great popularity and great talents brought from the Negro Leagues and MLB by Jorge Pasquel, this team disappeared in 1951, the year in which they were also champions.

The team that was born champion

By 1955, a businessman and great lover of baseball, Alejo Peralta, decided to make a team to fill the gap left by the Blues, thus creating the Fabulous Tigers of Mexico, a team that in its debut year, hand in hand with its manager George genovese, were champions by prevailing against the Tecolotes of Nuevo Laredo, to acquire the nickname of ‘team that was born champion’.

Civil war

In addition to that title achieved in 55, that same year, the Tigers generated a new sports ‘enemy’, which is about the Red Devils of Mexico, who in addition to playing in the Mexican capital, also shared a stadium that was the Social Security Park.

These enemies faced each other a year later and now the other team in the city, the Red Devils of Mexico, were champions, leaving the Capital Tigers in second place.

Little by little this rivalry between capital novenas was growing, being named by lovers and baseball experts as the ‘Civil war’, which to this day is the classic of Mexican baseball.

The story continues

Since their first championship in 1955, the Capital Tigers won their second title five years later in 1960, being the team with the best record in that year (77-66), and from the hand of the historic pilot born in Torreón, Memo Garibay.

For the year 1965 and 1966 they would obtain their first two-time championship of history, being the championship of 66 in a final that they beat the Red Devils of Mexico (4 games to 2), making the capital rivalry bigger and bigger.

It wasn’t until, in 1992, after a decades-long drought in titles, Los Tigres Capitalinos raised the cup again, being Jesus ‘Chito’ Ríos one of its main pillars.

The fifth title for ‘the team that was born champion’ came in 1997, where the team had great stars, such as Scott Lewis, Darron Cox, Cesar Devarez, Daniel Garibay, Luis Polonia, Alex Cabrera, Matías Carrillo, Jorge Campillo, Isidro Márquez and Kevin Morton.

The last two titles of the Tigres del México before moving from the Mexican capital occurred in consecutive years, 2000 and 2001.

In 2000 the Tigers faced the Red Devils of Mexico to win four games to one, where Matías Carrillo, Roberto Vizcarra, Luis García, Luis Suárez, Sergio Gastelum, Efraín Valdez and Pablo Ortega were one of the pillars to obtain the championship of the LMB in 2000.

By 2001, the Tigers managed by Dan firova, who had been champion a year before with the same team, they became champions again and again by beating the Devils, four games to two, having figures such as Javier Robles, Luis García, Julio Franco, Alejandro Armenta, Matías Carrillo, Jorge Campillo, Luis Polonia and Roberto Durán.

Angelopolis Tigers

By 2003, the Tigres del México became the Angelopolis Tigers due to your move to Puebla, because it was alleged that the tickets to see the Tigres in the capital had dropped and also an agreement with the Puebla government.

In 2005, led by Enrique ‘Che’ Reyes, Los Tigres de la Angelópolis achieved their ninth title in their history with a team made up of only Mexicans, in addition to being the only title of the Tigres in Puebla.

Most importantly, that championship was achieved on the team’s 50th anniversary.

Quintana Roo Tigers

For 2007 the Tigres moved to the Mexican southeast, where they became as they are now known, The Tigers of Quintana Roo.

During your stay at Quintana Roo, The Tigers have conquered three titles, 2011, 2013 and 2015.

In addition to their great history, the Tigres de Quintana Roo are the most successful Mexican pitcher team in Major League history, Fernando Valenzuela, in addition to a group of businessmen.

you can vote for the El Fildeo Hall of Fame

Subscribe to our Youtube channel