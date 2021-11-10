11/10/2021 at 06:30 CET

“He is not the type of opponent we are used to. “. The phrase, by Jonatan Giráldez in the preview of today’s game, summarizes what we can find in the duel between Barça and Hoffenheim, corresponding to the third day of the group stage of the Women’s Champions League. And is that the German team is not the classic rival that will come to Barcelona to lock up. Quite the opposite. It is a daring team, with a marked offensive character and capable of winning and standing up to teams like Wolfsburg, which they defeated this season.

“Normally we play against opponents who are locked in behind. When you measure yourself against teams that want to have the initiative, we have to be as united as possible and know when we can attack quickly and when we should give ourselves more time to organize ourselves without losing control, “he analyzed. Giráldez.

The Vigo will have the notable casualties of Hansen, Mariona and Bruna, apart from Falcon. “We want to be a less predictable team and the more resources we have to test, the more difficult it will be for the rivals,” acknowledged the coach. However, he assumed that having “players knocked out & rdquor; ran out of that option to try. Even so, Giráldez will summon the youth squad Ona Baradad, in what will be the debut for the young player of only 17 years old.

Barça count their matches as Champions League victories, so a third win would mean taking a giant step to seal the qualification for the quarterfinals. “We are a winning team and we always want victory, even if it is a friendly match or there is nothing at stake & rdquor ;, explained Jonatan Giráldez when asked how a team that wins everything is motivated. “There are always things to improve, although when you win it is difficult to see it. We have conceded goals from set pieces and we are working on that & rdquor ;, he detailed.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, comes to Johan Cruyff knowing that it will be difficult against “the best team in the world at the moment & rdquor ;, as pointed out by their coach Gabor Gallai and that, therefore, his team would try to” have a high possession , take advantage of when Barça is on the defensive and defend and attack. We have seen possibilities of doing damage & rdquor ;, pointed out the German coach, who stressed that Hoffenheim should “know how to play without the ball and defend on all lines & rdquor; if they want to have options. The Germans, with three points, showed that they are capable of thrashing as they did against the Danish Koge (5-0), but also that they can fall with a crash as happened against Arsenal (4-0).