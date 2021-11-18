11/17/2021

On at 21:15 CET

Barça is already in the quarterfinals! The Catalans passed over a Hoffenheim who dared to stand up to them during the first half with a huge Tufekovic. The German goalkeeper avoided a bigger win but the goals of Alexia, Walls, Aitana, Torrejon and Crnogorcevic they were worth to sign a hand and obtain the ticket to the final phase of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

HOF

FCB

Hoffenheim

Tufekovic, Specht, Bühler (Leimenstoll, 78 ‘), Hagel, Naschenweng, Corley (Linder, 65’), Billa (De Caigny, 65 ‘), Wienroither (Steinert, 65’), Brand, Feldkamp, ​​Dongus (Harsch, 71 ‘)

Barça

Paños, Paredes (Pereira, 65 ‘), Jana, Mapi León (Torrejón, 73’), Jenni Hermoso (Mariona, 58 ‘), Alexia, Aitana (Pina, 58’), Leila (Melanie, 73 ‘), Rolfö, Crnogorcevic, Engen

Goals

Alexia (0-1, p., 41 ‘); Walls (0-2, 53 ‘); Aitana (0-3, 57 ‘); Torrejón (0-4, 89 ‘); Crnogorcevic (0-5, 92 ‘)

Incidents

Match corresponding to the fourth day of the group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion

Initial equality

Promised Gabor gallai that his team would seek to be faithful to his associative game against a Barça that did not give him options at Johan Cruyff. And so the game began at Dietmar Hopp’s stadium. With Hoffenheim building from behind and daring with high pressure at the outlet of the Barça ball. The first shot of the match was precisely for the Germans. Tried it Wienroither but he sent the ball out.

The minutes passed and those of Giráldez. The Germans were locked behind. I was looking for Crnogorcevic her teammates with their multiple centers from the right wing but could not find spaces or finishers. Hoffenheim had it to open the scoring. He stayed Hagel alone in front of Cloths but he sought to surprise with a distant shot that went very wide. Not a shot between the three suits in the first twenty minutes.

Then the Barça danger began to arrive and the great ‘culprit’ was Rolfö, which also occupied the position of ‘9’ when it was needed at auction. His were the clearest occasions that were thwarted by an Imperial Tufekovic. They were also about to do the first Aitana, Jenni and Alexia. And it was precisely the captain who, after receiving a foul inside the area, perfectly transformed a penalty to score the first before the break.

Goal rain

Hoffenheim came out more plugged in the second half and was even better during the first seven minutes. But a header from Irene Paredes at the exit of a corner to mark the second for Barça ended the euphoria of the Germans. Central connection. Center Mapi Leon the corner kick and the Basque entered with all to put land in the middle. Those of Gabor gallai and Barça took advantage to attack with their usual ‘steamroller mode’. Avoided Tufekovic the both of Rolfö, who would dream of the German goalkeeper that night because of the frustrated goals. It didn’t take long for the Catalans to score the third. The author was Aitana after a pass of the death of the Swede backwards.

Those of Giráldez, who already had absolute control of the party and knew themselves to be the winners. He took advantage of the technician to make changes and reappeared Mariona after injury. The Balearic Islands showed a great connection with Rolfö and both starred in the most dangerous actions of the second part. But again, the hand of Tufekovic. Constant ‘Déjà vu’ on the pitch. The Swede finally scored but did not go up on the scoreboard. Canceled it Martincic.

And when it seemed that the electronic was not going to move, Barça had time to do two more. First, Torrejon, after a great center of Claudia pina; later, Crnogorcevic after assistance from the omnipresent Rolfö. Hand in Germany and ticket to the quarterfinals for a Barça that is already waiting for a rival.