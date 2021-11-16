11/16/2021

On at 19:15 CET

“A strong team at home that wants to have the initiative”. This is what FC Barcelona expects from a Hoffenheim who failed to shoot at the Johan Cruyff but remains undefeated at home this season. Jonatan Giráldez and Fridolina Rolfö they spoke to the media before playing matchday four of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage in Germany.

Giráldez: “Wanting to have possession is non-negotiable”

“In their field they will try to dominate from pressure,” predicted the coach. “With the precedents that we have seen with Bayern or with Wolfsburg, they always want to have the initiative, regardless of the rival they face“On last week’s game at the Johan Cruyff, Giráldez He acknowledged that “without the ball perhaps we expected a slightly higher pressure; they tried at the beginning but also had fewer options to show off in their associative game”, but “that they failed to shoot at goal was also our credit for the great defensive task we did “.

The man from Vigo pointed out that, despite having to change positions to face the losses, “we will not see big changes in the approach; we have to choose the role of each player where they can most develop their virtues.” And he added that, in the case of Jenni Beautiful, that this season is playing more indoor than ‘9’, “their ideal position is just above the front line of midfielders but behind the forwards; He has a great ability to control the ball, receive between the lines, give the last pass and also reach the area, because he has a lot of goals. We are learning that in that position of ‘6’ is where he develops his best football. ”

Rolfö: “I feel very comfortable in the team”

For Fridolina Rolfö, the Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion is already a familiar field. After a few years in Germany before joining Barça, the forward knows well what the rival can grow at home, where they remain undefeated this season: “it’s going to be a difficult game, it’s a very physical team that is playing wellWe have the confidence of the last game but we also face the duel with respect for them. “

The forward, who is proving to be living a rapid adaptation in the Barça team, acknowledged that “I have different positions where I can play, both on the wing and on the wings, and I think I help the team with my physical strength and my left leg. “. The Swede confessed that she feels “very comfortable in the team” and that she wants to show it this Wednesday.