11/20/2021 at 17:38 CET

Marc Zapater

The RB Leipzig from Jesse Marsch could not with the offensive deployment by the Hoffenheim (2-0) in the match prior to the Champions League match against Bruges.

HOF

RBL

Hoffenheim

Baumann; Posch, Grillitsch, Vogt; Akpoguma (Nordveit 89 ‘), Geiger, Dabbur (Richards 73’), Samassekou (Stiller 64 ‘), Raum; Bebou (Asllani 89 ‘) and Rutter (Adamyan 73’).

RB Leipzig

Gulácsi; Klostermann (Ramos 79 ‘), Orban, Gvardiol; Mukiele (Henrichs 53 ‘), Kampl (Forsberg46’), Adams, Angeliño, Szoboszlai (Illaix 71 ‘), Nkunku; and André Silva (Brobbey 71 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.12 Samassekou and 2-0 M.68 Dabbur

Referee

Tobias Welz. TA: Grillitsch (42 ‘) and Nordveit (93’) / André Silva (35 ‘) and Angeliño (84’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the twelfth day of the Bundesliga, played at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim.

The game was complicated for the visiting team in the early stages of the game, with the early goal of both Diadie Samassekou after the assistance of Dennis Geiger in the 12th minute. A hard blow for the red bulls, who arrived at the meeting with good dynamics after the victories against Borussia Dortmund (2-1) in the league and the draw in the maximum European competition against PSG (2-2 ).

Leipzig, with possession of the ball as the main weapon in attack, saw how the local team was superior in terms of offensive deployment and siege against their goalkeeper Gulacsi.

After a first half full of occasions for those of Sebastian Hoeneb, it was not until minute 68 of the second half that the locals materialized the second goal of the game through Munas Dabbur, which put those of Jesse Marsch before the ropes, who saw how the opportunity to draw or overcome the match escaped as the minutes passed.

With the second local goal, the former Blaugrana Illaix Moriba, next to Brian Brobbey, entered the field of play to look for the tie, something that seemed frankly difficult to achieve after the bad offensive game of Leipzig.

The 2-0 remained in the light and with it the Hoffenheim achieved all three points in a great game against him RB Leipzig, which further tightens the classification in the Bundesliga and the locals are placed just one point behind the red bulls.