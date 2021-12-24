12/24/2021 at 10:52 CET

David Page

Hello, Luz announced a few months ago its intention to accelerate its growth in the Spanish energy market through purchases. Now comes the first of these operations with the absorption of Bulb Energy Spain, a subsidiary of one of the British electricity companies that have gone bankrupt as a result of the current energy crisis.

With the acquisition, Holaluz will assume the portfolio of 23,000 clients that Bulb has in the Spanish market, the majority in the domestic segment, and will add them to the 378,200 clients that the group already has (data at the end of September). “Bulb Energy offers 100% green energy, it is digital and it is focused on residential customers. All this makes this operation a perfect alliance, taking a further step in the execution of the company’s strategy & rdquor ;, underlines the group led by Carlota Pi.

The company carried out last November a capital increase for the amount of 11.36 million euros with the aim of initiating a consolidation plan for the sector based on the acquisition of electricity marketers in Spain. A strategy that is already bearing its first fruits.

“The current situation of price volatility in the electricity market, the result of a wear and tear of the current energy and environmental model, has caused a global imbalance in the energy sector. Holaluz faces the current energy crisis scenario from a situation of competitive advantage to consolidate its position in the market through a solid business model and with the clear purpose of offering a long-term sustainable solution for the planet and the whole of the society & rdquor ;, explains the company.

Holaluz is one of the independent electricity companies that are managing to grow strongly in the number of customers in a national market (with the purchase of Bulb it will reach the level of 400,000 supply contracts) and is focused on strengthening the drive for self-consumption. Under the motto of “The Rooftop Revolution & rdquor;, the company has become a relevant player in the residential self-consumption business, it already has 6,295 managed facilities.