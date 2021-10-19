The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP, in English), which includes film and television studios such as Disney, Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon, will raise the salaries of the lowest paid employees in their shootings to 62% .

The increase was one of the demands of the main union in the entertainment industry, IATSE, which had threatened to call its first strike in more than a century of history if they did not manage to close a pact before the weekend.

The increase in salaries, breaks between filming sessions and increases in health insurance are some of the commitments signed in the new agreement, the specialized newspapers The Wrap and Deadline published this Monday.

On Saturday, the union and management announced that they had reached an agreement to avoid a strike that threatened to stop the entertainment industry in the United States, although they did not break down the details of the negotiation.

According to The Wrap, employees on the lowest pay scale will go from earning $ 16 an hour to earning $ 26, well above the $ 19.35 required to cover the cost of living in Los Angeles, according to the ranking. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

IATSE (International Alliance of Stage Employees) represents many of the workers who perform tasks behind the scenes, such as light and sound technicians, camera operators, set designers and makeup artists.

Most of its members have temporary contracts with the studios, generally linked to a specific project, and the conditions are set according to the guidelines agreed between the union and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (Amptp).

Some employees had long complained that their salaries had not been adjusted to the rising cost of living in large American cities and that they were unable to pay the rent despite having been in the entertainment industry for more than 10 years.

According to the Deadline media, the rest of the job improvements include an annual salary increase of 3% for the rest of the professionals, an increase in the number of breaks and holidays, more contributions to pension plans and health insurance, in addition to equalizing the loss by illness for the entire sector in the United States.

The strike had been approved on October 4 by 98% of the affiliates and, if it had gone ahead, it would have paralyzed the majority of productions in fundamental states for the audiovisual industry such as California, New York or Georgia.