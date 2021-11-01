Among the few who managed to accumulate profits last week, the Holo (HOT) token is one of the highlights, so it is worth doing an analysis of it today.

At the time of this writing, HOT is trading at $ 0.012, accumulating a gain of 10.84% ​​in the last 24 hours and 32.27% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 2.2 billion, which makes it own the top 66 in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

About Holo

Holo is a distributed person-to-person platform, in which users can host decentralized applications in a development framework that does not require blockchain technology.

Its objective is to create a bridge between the massive Internet and the applications developed in the Holochain. These applications can be accessed very easily, as they are hosted on the Internet.

This network works with the HoloFuel token, which is currently in a trial period, and will function as an accounting system to pay users for their services.

In 2018, the HOT token was created in ERC-20 format, and will be used to exchange for HoloFuel at launch.

This project is currently in an intermediate phase of development. The launch of the HoloFuel token is expected before the end of the year.

Holochain roadmap. Source: Holo.

Technical analysis of the HOLO (HOT) token

In the weekly chart we see how the candle that just closed developed with quite a bullish force, even managing to cross an immediate resistance located at $ 0.013.

Today the price of HOT has begun a correction, which so far does not have much strength.

The medium-term trend is bullish, so we can think that a momentum is developing that should extend much more, since the price has not yet marked a higher maximum effective.

The 8 EMA and 18-week SMA moving averages are crossed to the upside, and functioned as dynamic supports as the price took off. In this process, a support was created at $ 0.009, and it is the one that should be maintained for the bulls to continue in command.

Now the next obstacle is resistance at $ 0.015, if crossed, the next target will be the all-time high near $ 0.027.

There is a good chance that new highs will be set, as if we look a little to the left, we realize that we are just taking off after the big correction that occurred across the market.

Technical analysis of the Holo token. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

When doing an analysis of the daily chart of the Holo token, we observe how the price today is retreating after a great momentum manufactured yesterday.

The short-term trend is clearly bullish, thanks to ever higher lows and highs.

The moving averages 8 EMA and 18 day SMA are crossed to the upside, and are quite far from the current price. These averages may function as dynamic supports in the midst of the correction in progress.

The HOT token may find support near $ 0.011 before moving higher.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

