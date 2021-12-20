Operations of this type are increasing. Buyers have found in them a way to locate properties with discounts of up to 60%

Apartment building auctioned in Motril, in an image provided by Escrapalia.

There are 30 days, 22 hours, 28 minutes and 40 seconds until the bid is closed for a flat in the Madrid neighborhood of Simancas. Now 39 seconds. 38. The deadline is somewhat longer, until February 4, at the auction to get hold of the Ocaa aerodrome: 74,126 square meters built and 1,060,000 euros for the next bid. Operations like these are becoming more and more frequent on specialized portals and potential buyers have found in them a way to locate and buy properties with attractive discounts.

In general, these are assets from bankruptcies, banks, companies, Public Administrations and individuals, “although the latter are the least frequent,” he points out. Marta Casado, responsible for communication and marketing of Escrapalia, a platform specialized in auctions. Most are “assets in liquidation that can be obtained at a price well below the market.” How much lower? “The average discount is 60% and the minimum is around 20% “, he adds.

Marta remembers the case of a rural hotel, El Tejarejo, with an appraisal value of 617,000 euros that was put up for sale with the symbolic starting price of 1 euro: 719 square meters, 37,000 of plot, 9 rooms, parking area, outdoor pool with garden area and terrace, sauna, three meeting rooms, restaurant, bar-lounge, library and two movie theaters. “It was awarded to 340,000 euros,” he says. Or the case of the canning company Calvo put up for public auction for a million euros or that of 12 homes, 91,000 square meters of land and six parking spaces that were auctioned in Motril. So far this year, they have managed to auction 210 properties with a turnover of 32 million euros.

Properties have always been well received on their portal, but a year and a half ago they began to realize that the number of warehouses, premises, houses or garages was increasing. And it is not by chance. The end of the bankruptcy moratoriums and the collapse of some public services have made many bankruptcy administrators resort to this option in order to exit more quickly in the face of the liquidation process. “They are looking for a specialized entity that streamlines the process and obtains the best possible results,” he explains. Rafael Tarazaga, director of Asemar Bankruptcy, another firm specialized in the sector.

Demand for housing

Many homes, storage rooms and garages come from construction companies and promoters come to less and there are also offices and business premises that have not overcome the pandemic. Faced with a demand that responds more and more. In Escrapalia they have created a specific portal dedicated to real estate that has raised the monthly traffic of their website from 200,000 to one million and in Asemar, the number of real estate auctions was close to 300 until last October 31, a balance higher than in years previous.

Everyone recognizes that houses, flats and shacks are among the assets that generate the most demand and that is that, in the midst of a fever to buy a home, there are those who have found in the auctions and bids one more way to acquire brick. “We auctioned a flat on a well-known street in Madrid and it was very successful”, comments Asemar’s spokesperson. However, finding a good candidate is not always easy because houses are not always located in the most sought-after locations. One of the active bids these days has as its protagonist a house in The Real de San Vicente (Toledo), a municipality of about 945 inhabitants 120 kilometers from Madrid or 79 from Toledo, with an appraisal value of 54,000 euros.

Anyone can participate in the bids and make an offer, although investors with institutional profile and funds are more common than individuals. “We distinguish between the regular investor, who seeks to get any type of asset at a good price to invest in, and the final investor, which is someone who uses the platform in a timely manner because he wants a particular asset, for example, a specific home “, describes Tarazaga.

Homes and parking spaces sell very well among ordinary citizens, while developers and construction companies are looking for plots, land or buildings that they can transform into new products to put on the market. Also the offices and commercial premises are having a very good reception. “We believe that the trend will continue to rise because unfortunately there are many companies that are having a bad time after the impact of the pandemic, the number of insolvencies is high and there is a lot of economic uncertainty,” says the head of Asemar.

