10/27/2021 at 9:13 AM CEST

EP

The number of mortgages constituted on homes soared 66.9% in August compared to the same month of 2020, to add 33,105 loans, according to the data released this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

With the advance of August, more than 30 points higher than that of July, the home mortgage signing chain six months of consecutive year-on-year promotions.

According to Statistics, the average amount of mortgages constituted on homes increased by 1.9% in August, to 137,885 euros, while the capital loaned grew by 70.1%, to 4,564.6 million euros.

In month-on-month rate (August over July), home mortgages decreased by 6.3%, while the capital loaned fell 5.4%. In both cases, these are the smallest falls in August since 2018.

In August, the average interest rate for total mortgage loans it was 2.56%, with an average term of 23 years. In the case of homes, the average interest was 2.48%, above 2.46% a year earlier, with an average term of 24 years.

33% of home mortgages were constituted in August variable rate, while 67% were signed at a fixed rate, a percentage slightly lower than in July (68.1%), when the historical maximum was reached.

The average interest rate at the beginning it was 2.11% for mortgages on variable rate homes and 2.70% for fixed rate mortgages.