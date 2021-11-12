The symptom of a common flu, unfortunately they are very Similar to those of COVID-19; That is why the cold season is one of the most dangerous of the year because the influenza, flu and colds become more frequent, to avoid a good scare and curb the wave of coronavirus that threatens Europe and United States, below we give you five home remedies for to avoid respiratory infections.

EYE, yes you have symptoms come to your doctor closer and complements with home remedies that we present in this note. Remember that it is very easy to confuse signs of a common flu, catarrh, even cough with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, That is why it is very important that you do not self-medicate and go to the doctor.

Related news

Take note! You have all these products in your home or they are very easy to access and you can even find them in the recauderia on the corner of your house.

Home remedies

You should know that garlic is a natural antibiotic that reinforces the immune system against the virus, especially those that attack your respiratory tract like flu or colds. If eating a clove of garlic is too strong for you, don’t worry! you can boil for 10 minutes a liter of water, with a garlic clove.

After doing boiling the you will let rest and then you must strain it. Two cups a day will help you calm a cough, decongest and clear the bronchi.

Garlic, one of the best remedies against the flu PHOTO Pixabay

Ginger to relieve symptoms

According to a study by Archives of Family Medicine, the ginger has expectorant, antitussive properties, anti-inflammatory and antibiotics that will help combat colds, flu and cough with phlegm.

You can. prepare a tea of ​​ginger, honey and a splash of lemon. Bring the water to a boil along with the clean, peeled ginger, let it rest, add the lemon and honey. Try to drink it hot, it will serve you a lot and will decongest.

Ginger tea PHOTO Pixabay

Steam bath

Have you already gotten sick? Here is a good remedy. Maybe this option will seem like a little strange and even it would sound expensive; however, it is the easiest and without the need for strong or even strange flavors for the palate. All you have to do is put boil water in a cooking pot in which you can put your face later.

EYE, the Water must be to half of the pot and when start to boil you should already have a towel near you. Empty the water into a bucket, sit in a safe place where there is not a strong current of air, place the towel on your head (like making a house) and go to the water, the steam will help you decongest.

Steam bath PHOTO Pixabay

BONUS

Increase the consumption of Vitamin C

The vitamin C strengthens the immune system and helps the body to fight the flu and avoid complications, some like pneumonia.

What fruits and vegetables have vitamin C? It should be noted that the consumption of vegetables and fruits It is a great success that even contributes with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (who)

Here are the fruits and vegetables with the most vitamin C, according to tododisca.

Kiwi: 92.7 mg per 100 grams of vitamin C.

Oranges: 53.2 mg per 100 grams of vitamin C.

Red pepper: 150 mg per 100 grams of vitamin C.

Strawberries: 58.8 mg per 100 grams of vitamin C.

Broccoli: 100 mg per 100 grams of vitamin C.

Legend

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, CLICK HERE

vbs