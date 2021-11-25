Let’s review the memorable home runs of Nellie Rodríguez and Mario Lisson with the Navegantes del Magallanes in the LVBP.

Nellie Rodriguez:

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, the Navegantes del Magallanes vs Caribes de Anzoátegui were measured at the Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel stadium in the city of Puerto La Cruz (PLC).

The Caribs came leading the ninth inning with a score of 5-3 and with two outs in the inning, the Buccaneers had two runners on base for the turn of the Dominican Nellie Rodríguez.

The pitcher for the tribe was Lester Oliveros and on a 3-2 account he came with a high fastball to Rodríguez, who seems to be waiting for it because he connected a wild line that went through left field to turn the scoreboard 6-5 in favor of the buccaneers, who finally took the victory with the same score, sweeping the series of 2 matches starring in the hut of the Caribs.

Mario Lissón:

Mario Lissón in the city of Puerto La Cruz gave a few, but there is a memorable one and it is none other than he gave in the Round Robin of the 2012-2013 harvest, when in the second game of the series against the Orientals, precisely the tribe was Up 6-1 in the eighth inning, with two outs in the inning and the Turks had a runner at first base.

Whoever writes to you was fortunate enough to attend that game and I observed how many fans left the game thinking that they were lost, but how wrong they were.

After another runner reached base, waiter Reggie Corona took her out through left field to put the stock 6-4.

The team was motivated and they managed to place two runners on base, and it was Mario Lissón’s turn.

Caribes manager Alfredo Pedrique then asked his closer Jhon Hunton to face Mario.

Well, in that power-to-power duel, on a 2-2 count, Hunton came with through the power zone and Mario Lissón did not miss it, connecting an impressive home run that went through center field, to give the advantage to the Turks with a scoreboard 7-6, which was the final score of the match and also served to sweep the series against the Caribs at home.

If we are looking to pick a home run. it’s tough because Rodriguez nearly struck out for the last out of the game, scooped the ball out and flipped the action.

Lissón’s is no less spectacular, but it came in the eighth inning, but it capped a 1-6 comeback and it was in a Round Robin, which propelled Magellan to the grand final, which they ended up winning against the Lara Cardinals.

Magellan asked you then:

Which home run in PLC do you choose? Nellie Rodríguez vs Mario Lissón.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada