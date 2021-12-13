Updated on Monday, 13 December 2021 – 09:43

Operations on new homes grew by 21.6%, to 9,344 operations, and second hand increased by 22.4%, to 36,898 transactions

Residential neighborhood in the north of Madrid. Podcast Guide to buying a home in the middle of the brick boom

The sale of homes It initialed its highest figure in this month in the last 14 years in October, however, that was not enough to exceed the number of operations in September. The 46,242 transactions closed in the tenth month of the year represent an increase of 22.2% compared to the same period in 2020, but also represent a decrease of 13.4% compared to the previous month.

It is the balance offered by the Property Rights Transfer Statistics (ETDP) published this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which nevertheless accounts for the vigor of the residential market in an exercise that has grown by 35.9% in the accumulated annual.

It is the result of eight consecutive months of positive rates after the increases of 32.4% and 65.9% registered in March and April, respectively, from 107.6% in May, from 73.5% in June, from 53 , 5% in July, 57.9% in August and 40.6% in September.

The total number of operations of this type registered stands at 467,509, which suggests that by the end of the year the symbolic level of the 500,000 transactions.

The Fotocasa real estate portal highlights the strength of the market in full recovery from the pandemic. “In October 2021, 46,242 operations were closed. It is the seventh time this year that the barrier of 45,000 purchases has been exceeded. However, this figure shows a moderation compared to recent months, since since April the trend was upward. It is very positive that market activity increases, this means that citizens place a lot of value on housing and indicates that the interest in buying is still very latent in society. Although the most important thing is that prices are not growing at the same rate and are being contained“, says María Matos, Director of Studies and Spokesperson for the firm.

“The health crisis and especially the confinement experienced last year 2020 have made Spaniards give housing more importance than ever. Never have we had so many Spaniards with the intention of changing their home, so interested in looking for a new house and month per month, the data we see on sales confirm that housing is once again the main protagonist, “adds the expert.

The year-on-year rise in home sales in October was the result of an increase in transactions for new homes, which grew by 21.6%, to 9,344 transactions, as well as an increase in the sale of used flats by 22.4% , until adding 36,898 transactions. 91.5% of the dwellings transmitted by sale in the tenth month of the year were free dwellings and 8.5% were protected.

For communities, the regions with the highest annual increases in the number of home sales in October are the Balearic Islands (57.7%), Cantabria (41.2%) and La Rioja (41.1%). The only Autonomous Communities with negative variation rates are the Basque Country (-6.1%) and Principado de Asturias (-0.9%). For its part, Comunidad Foral de Navarra (2.4%) registered the lowest increase.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more