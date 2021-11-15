11/15/2021

On at 09:22 CET

EP

Home sales soared 40.6% last September in relation to the same month of 2020, until add 53,410 operations, its highest figure in a month of September since fiscal year 2007, as reported this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The number of home sales for September is also the highest number of transactions carried out in any month since April 2008, when sales reached 54,801.

With the interannual advance of September, the sale of homes has seen seven consecutive months of positive rates after increases of 32.4% and 65.9% registered in March and April, respectively, of 107.6% in May, 73.5% in June, 53.5% in July and 57.9 % in August.

The year-on-year rise in home sales in September was a consequence of the increase in operations on new homes, which grew by 30.1%, up to 10,933 operations, as well as the 43.6% increase in the sale of used flats, to add 42,477 transactions.

91.9% of the homes transmitted by sale in the ninth month of the year were free homes and 8.1%, protected.

The sale of free homes rose by 41.7% year-on-year in September, to 49,104 operations, while that of protected homes increased by 29.2%, adding a total of 4,306 operations.

In monthly terms (September over August), the sale of homes increased by 7.1%, its lowest increase in a month of September since 2018, although similar to that experienced in 2019 (+ 7.2%), in the absence of a pandemic.

In the first nine months of the year, the sale of homes accumulated an increase of 37.6%, with increases of 41.5% in operations on new homes and 36.7% in the case of second-hand ones.