If you are looking for a TV that is really big, there is now a model on Amazon that will practically transport you to the movies without leaving home.

If you need a very large TV because you are lucky enough to have a huge living room, it is time to save a good handful of euros with this offer that is now on Amazon, since it has an LG UP 2021 of 82 inches for 1,299.99 euros, a 28% less of its normal price.

It is huge, since such a screen is not normally put in a house, although it could be the case of being an ideal television for some type of business. Saving almost 500 euros helps a lot.

82 “LG UP 2021 at Amazon

This is a Smart TV compatible with formats HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect and HDR GiG, in addition to Dolby Atmos, with which you can enjoy 360-degree surround sound.

In addition, it carries webOS as an operating system (Certified by UL Cybersecurity), one of the best on the market in addition to incorporating Artificial Intelligence LG ThinQ AI and be compatible with him Google Assistant, Alexa and Air Play 2.

Take the image processor a7 Gen.4 which achieves a really high image quality, in addition to Deep learning, an option with which the image color is much more accurate.

It also has two HDMI 2.1, two HDMI 2.0, three USB 2.0, WiFi (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.0, RJ45 LAN and Magic Remote included in terms of connectivity.

Amazon Ratings

The 82% of people who have bought this television have been satisfied, since they have given 4 or 5 stars in Amazon reviews.

“This TV is of very good quality, it arrived in the correct time and packaging. The image is great, the LG operating system is very easy to use. The voice recognition works great. The control has been improved compared to the previous model . We are very happy with this purchase “is what an Amazon customer tells us.

“I was wondering whether to take the Samsung Crystal or this one and without a doubt I made a good choice. Within its range it is possibly the best television on the market. UHD screen that looks outrageous, a 4K movie is enjoyed like in the cinema. The menus they are fast, it has several connections, the volume is sufficient and it already comes with the Magic Remote control “is what Daniel thinks.

In addition to saving you the money of the offer, you will not pay shipping costs, as long as you have an Amazon Prime account.

In a few days you will have it in your home and you can start enjoying everything that this LG Smart TV offers you.

