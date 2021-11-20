It is no secret to anyone that many times music and the world of entertainment have known how to calm, enliven or end the political problems that thousands of nations are experiencing around the world.

However, in recent years, thousands of voices have been raised to combat some problems or even to demonstrate against corruption or other anomalies and proof of this is the song crowned as the winner at the Latin Grammy 2021: “Patria y Vida” .

It should be noted that in recent months, thousands of Cubans have been marching in the streets of Havana, for the release of political prisoners, for citizen rights and democracy, despite the fact that the authorities prohibited it.

And it is that thousands of Cubans are raising their voices for all the years in which the island has lived under the dictatorship and mistreatment by the bad government.

For this reason, the Cuban singer Yotuel Romero joined Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky to sing against the corruption that thousands of Cubans have experienced in many years.

It should be noted that rapper Maykel “Osorbo” has been imprisoned since May in Pinar del Río (west), and through a telephone call said that he dedicated the Grammy to the people who “made that song be nominated.”

The song was released last February and so far it already has more than nine million views on YouTube.

The new “Cuban Anthem” has reached the soul so much that the Latin Grammy authorities awarded the song two statuettes as the best urban song and song of the year.

Upon becoming queen of the night on November 18, the song was criticized by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and former Minister of Culture Abel Prieto, who described it as a “musical pamphlet.”

What does “Patria y Vida” say?

Since last July, the issue, which denounces the political and economic situation that Cuba is going through, has become the anthem of the historic protests on the island.

The interpreters of “Patria y vida” -Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, the duo Gente de Zona and the rapper El Funky (Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo is detained in Cuba) sang an acoustic version of the song in front of a devoted audience.

And it is that just when the singers were crowned as winners by receiving the award for the best song of the year from the mythical artist of Cuban origin, Gloria Estefan, Youtuel Romero commented:

“To my mother who told me ‘son, have the courage to do what my generation did not do’. But mommy, you as a woman have the courage to let your children fulfill their dreams. I dedicate this Grammy to all the Latin mothers of the world who fight for the dream of each child (…) and my Cuba Libre “.

