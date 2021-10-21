In few places more germs accumulate than on the computer keyboard. That is why it should be cleaned from time to time.

If you often use the keyboard of your desktop PC, or laptop, it does not matter that you are very careful: sooner or later, it will end up getting dirty.

Bread or cookie crumbs, drinks, dust, hair, or dirt and grease from your fingers, they will turn the keyboard into a veritable dumping ground for germs and bacteria.

There are many products to clean them. From canisters of compressed air to special cleaning fluids, and even putties that get into the holes in the keys and remove dirt. But they cost money.

Let’s see some Homemade tricks to clean the keyboard without buying products.

Of course, there is no choice but to use a cleaning item, but we are going to use what we all have at home, so it will not be necessary to buy something specific to clean the keyboard.

turn it around

The first step to cleaning your keyboard is as simple as flip it.

But better on top of the garbage, or a trash can, because it is sure that a lot of dirt falls.

Mainly bread crumbs, chips, hair, fluff, and other solid objects that have gotten into the keyboard, through the gaps between keys.

Don’t be afraid of shake it a little sideways, and up and down, so that everything that can fall.

Use the vacuum cleaner

Give the vacuum cleaner the pointed accessory to clean corners, or the interior of the sofa, if you have it, and Vacuum between the key holes, all you can.

It will mainly remove dust and very fine particles, or slightly stuck to the inside of the keyboard.

A toothpick without a tip

Find a toothpick and lightly smooth the tip. We do not want to burden the internal circuits.

Gently insert the toothpick into the key holes and drags without nailing, to catch or collect lint, and remove it to the outside.

When you’re done, flip it over again and vacuum over the keys.

The handy cotton swab

Seeks a cotton swab, wet it with alcohol and pass it between the keys, and for all the holes where it fits.

Be careful not to let the alcohol drip onto the inside of the keyboard.

A cloth with sanitizing gel

Take a soft cloth and moisten it with rubbing alcohol or sanitizing gel the one we use for our hands in times of pandemic.

Again, do not drain. Just moisten it a bit.

Pass the cloth over the keys, one by one, and rub applying a little force. Also on the rest of the keyboard.

When finished you will have a fairly clean and germ-free keyboard, without buying specialized products.

Extreme solution: disassemble the keyboard

If you have patience, and on your keyboard you can remove the keys, remove them one by one using a little force with a screwdriver, and directly wash them with detergent.

This way you can also more easily clean the inside of the keyboard.

When they are completely dry, reinsert them into the keyboard base. It is a laborious process, but this way you get maximum cleaning.