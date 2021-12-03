Are you considering buying your first home, but don’t know where to start? Buying a home is one of the most important financial decisions a person can make, and the path to becoming a homeowner can be confusing for many first-time buyers. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be that way. Chase Bank can help you navigate the home buying process, so getting the keys to your first home may be closer than you think.

Homeownership is more than a dream for many Americans. In * Chase Home Lending’s First-Time Homebuyer Study, 69% of respondents said they still see home ownership as an important part of building wealth. The survey included more than 1,100 consumers who indicated they expect to buy a home and are actively preparing to buy.

Chase is taking steps to take an active role in creating opportunities for minority communities, including offering affordable and low down payment options with products and programs designed for Latino, Hispanic and African American families who are on the path to homeownership. living place.

It’s always a great time to dive in and find out what you need to know about buying your first home, and how Chase can help you make your dream come true.

Work with a Mortgage Loan Counselor

Chase Mortgage Loan Counselors are responsible for helping you prepare for home ownership, finding the financing solutions that fit your needs, and getting whatever down payment or home help you can. qualify. Mortgage loan counselors work closely with many first-time home buyers, helping them navigate this process for the first time. They also assist clients looking to refinance or who may be looking for a home larger or smaller than their current home. Chase and his mortgage loan team begin by looking at each client’s complete financial picture so that they can make the best recommendation and successfully take you on the path to homeownership. Through the different steps, from prequalification to closing, we are at your disposal to offer guidance, support and knowledge.

Apply for a home loan

Some basic things first-time buyers should understand before beginning this process are:

Prepare your finances: Buying a home can be a huge financial task, so it will be important to you to keep your finances in good shape. This involves things like continuing to pay bills on time, not taking on new debt, and strengthening your credit score, which can help you get a lower interest rate on your home loan. Chase is making it easier to raise clients’ credit scores by supporting * Project REACh, a program that increases the chances of approval for traditionally inaccessible applicants so they can take that first step. Make plans for your down payment: It is a well known fact that you will most likely have to pay money up front to buy a home. However, it is a myth that you have to pay a 20% down payment. Every case is different and there are a variety of mortgages available that may require as little as a 3% down payment, like * DreaMaker from Chase. There may also be local programs that could help with down payments and closing costs. It’s always a good idea to start saving, but it’s also important to become familiar with the products and support that may be available to you. You can connect with a mortgage loan counselor to get started. Get prequalified: When embarking on your journey to buy a home, you should know in advance how much you can afford to pay for the home. Getting prequalified through a lender like Chase allows you to see how much you may be eligible for, and it also shows sellers and real estate agents that you are a serious and competitive buyer.

Recognizing the resources available to you

Chase’s Homebuyer Grant Program offers up to $ 5,000, in more than 6,700 minority communities nationwide, for eligible clients to help with closing costs and down payment assistance when buying a home. The Chase DreaMaker Mortgage * offers down payments as low as 3% and reduced mortgage insurance.

Chase also developed a new feature called “Community Home Lending Advisor,” which is designed to serve low to moderate income and minority communities. They are experts focused on local housing and down payment assistance programs, working closely with the work of local housing nonprofits and other community organizations. To date, Chase has hired more than 100 Community Home Lending Advisors across the country and will continue to expand.

Starting today

For those just starting out on the road to homeownership, the * Chase Financial Goal Center is a great starting point. You start by choosing a goal, which could be saving or building credit, and exploring tips, offers, and tools to help you stick with it and achieve it. The Grow Your Savings page, for example, has an interactive calculator that prepares a plan to meet savings goals and highlights how the Autosave tool can help you manage a regular savings program that allows you to normalize your situation and meet your goals. There are also other great resources available, such as budget spreadsheets where you can view and record your monthly expenses, tips on using the Credit Journey tool to establish and protect your credit, as well as general information on low-cost checking accounts designed. for those who have had trouble obtaining or maintaining an account in the past.

Know when to buy

Buying a home can be exciting, but it can also be stressful. Learning all you can about the home buying process is the best thing to do before you start looking for properties or comparing mortgage options. Other questions to consider before buying a home include:

Do you have a stable income that you can depend on? How much housing can you afford? Have you chosen a place where you want to stay long term? Are you comfortable managing your debts?

If you think you’re ready to take the next step in buying a home, visit your local Chase branch to learn more about the tools, resources, and capital available to help make your dream of homeownership come true. .