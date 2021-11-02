11/02/2021 at 2:33 PM CET

Pepa Caballero

Has the time come to look for an apartment with a pool for sale in Barcelona? If so, we have selected the following homes in Montujïc, Sants, Raval, El Putget i Farró and La Teixonera, so you can choose the neighborhood that you like the most. Is your moment.

Penthouse with pool in Montjuïc

Magnificent penthouse all exterior and with magnificent views. Located in one of the areas with the greatest projection of Barcelona. The apartment consists of 110m², distributed in a large kitchen, living room, 4 bedrooms and two complete bathrooms. The house also has a parking space for a large car with direct connection by elevator. The house is located within a community complex with a swimming pool and private gardens.

Price: 370,000 euros.

More information and photos in an apartment with a pool in Barcelona.

Duplex with pool and terrace in Sants

Duplex with a beautiful 45m2 terrace and access to a community pool. The house has a large living room, dining room with open-plan kitchen and a guest toilet on the ground floor. On the first floor we have two double bedrooms with a large dressing room, both exterior and overlooking the pool.

Price: 439,000 euros.

More information and photos in apartment with pool for sale in Sants.

Apartment with pool in La Teixonera

This apartment is in very good condition, on a farm with pool, garden and parking included. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a fully renovated independent kitchen with direct access to a practical laundry room and a very spacious and bright living-dining room with large windows, a covered gazebo and a terrace with excellent views of Tibidabo.

Price: 490,000 euros.

More information and photos in apartment with pool for sale in La Teixonera.

Apartment with pool in Raval

Apartment in the heart of l’Eixample de Barcelona, ​​with 74 m2, distributed in 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room and fitted kitchen. Large communal area inside a private island, with gardens and swimming pool. Includes recharging of electric cars, laundry, parking and storage rooms for bicycles and motorcycles.

Price: 560,000 euros.

More information and photos in apartment with pool for sale in Raval.

Apartment with pool in El Putget i Farró

New construction apartment with 112 m2 with impressive views of the sea and Tibidabo. It consists of a large furnished and equipped independent kitchen, living / dining room with lots of natural light, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The complex has a swimming pool and a choice of parking spaces.

Price: 510,000 euros.

More information and photos in apartment with pool for sale in El Putget i Farró.

