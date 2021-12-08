

The homicides of minors have increased during 2021.

Photo: John Moore / .

From January 1 to October 31, 2021 2,037 homicides of people between the ages of 0 and 17 were committed in Mexico, while during that same period of 2020, 1,973 homicides were registered against that age group, the Network for the Rights of the Child in Mexico (Redim) reported on Tuesday.

During the presentation of the study on children recruited in Mexico: “Recruitment and use of girls, boys and adolescents by criminal groups. Analysis from public policies and legislation ”, the Network also pointed out that in terms of disappearances, at least 4,328 people from 0 to 17 years old have been registered as missing from January 1 to December 7, 2021.

Of these, 2,785 were women (64.4%) and of which 1,570 were still missing to date. This is in contrast to the 1,347 people from 0 to 17 years of age who disappeared in the same months of 2020 who remain missing to date.

Given these figures, Redim demanded the Mexican State to “recognize and criminalize the recruitment of children and adolescents in Mexico“, As one of the most serious forms of violence that can be committed against children and adolescents in the country, by directly affecting their human rights.

And he noted that this “can and should be prevented” through the commitment of the authorities to apply specific mechanisms of public policy and legislation.

“Girls, boys and adolescents recruited are primarily victims, recognizing this character of victims in recruitment does not exclude criminal responsibility or other forms of accountability, but it does help to promote a logic of restitution of rights in disengagement, physical and psychological recovery and in reintegration ”, said Tania Ramírez, director of the Network.

Meanwhile, the representative of the German Embassy in Mexico, Peter Tempel, an institution that supported the publication of two investigations carried out by Redim, said that violence and its expression as recruitment is a universal issue that requires a commitment to fight for rights humans in general and children and adolescents.

“It is not our task as a diplomatic mission to give advice to the Government of Mexico, but we are also here to support the Government and civil society that has a very important task in this regard,” said Tempel in the presentation of the study.

For her part, the president of the Redim board of directors, Isabel Crowley, said that “it is necessary to analyze and understand the multiple risk factors that originate the recruitment of children in the context of Mexico.”

Among those that stand out are the deep inequalities such as poverty, school dropouts, family and youth violence and, in turn, disappearances that continue to impact children.

“Violence in recruitment is different for girls than for boys, in terms of form and type, but it is also lived from the meaning of being a woman,” said Josefina Pontigo, coordinator of design, advice and evaluation of policies, programs and actions of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) of Mexico.

Meanwhile, Elena Azaola, academic and researcher at the Center for Research and Higher Studies in Social Anthropology (CIESAS), estimated that there are 150,000 children and adolescents who are at risk of being recruited by organized crime.

Also read:

· Shock over the murder of Jessica, a young teacher in Michoacán

They find a clandestine cemetery of the CJNG in Guanajuato, there would be almost 100 bodies

42 murders in Guanajuato due to dispute between CJNG and Grupo de los M