There is a period in the history of human evolution that scientists still do not understand very well.

So little is known about this era that it is known as “the confusion”, because the experts still do not agree on the species that existed in her and that represent a diffuse zone between the Homo erectus and the modern humans, the Homo sapiens.

Now, a group of researchers has named a new species that could shed light on that confusion and that, according to their analyzes, would be the direct ancestor of the humans.

It is about Homo bodoensis, which lived in Africa about 500,000 years ago and which, according to the study authors, helps to complete the puzzle of a key period in the human evolution.

New label

“The confusion” corresponds to the Middle Pleistocene, a period that since 2020 is known as Chibanian, and that occurred between 774,000 and 129,000 years ago.

Experts, however, are not very clear to which species various fossils from that period belong. And, linked to that, it is not very clear either which species gave rise to which.

The Chibanian period is important because it was there that Homo sapiens emerged in Africa and Neanderthals in Europe.

The problem is that the fossils of that time that preceded Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, “are poorly defined and they are understood in various ways ”, as the authors of the research write.

With this, the researchers mean that the fossils that exist from the Chibanian period have traditionally been named as Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis, two categories that, according to them, frequently they have been described in contradictory ways.

“Talking about human evolution during this period became impossible due to the lack of adequate terminology that recognizes human geographic variation,” Mirjana Roksandic, a paleoanthropologist at the University of Winnipeg in Canada, and lead author of the study, said in a statement. .

With this argument, Roksandic and his team re-analyzed a set of Chibanian fossils found in Africa and Eurasia, and came to the conclusion that the categories Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis should stop being used and grouped under a single new label: Homo bodoensis.

The researchers also mention that some fossils that had been identified as Homo heidelbergensis are actually Neanderthals.

Regarding the category Homo rhodesiensis, they add that it has been a poorly accepted label, in part because its name is associated with Cecil Rhodes, a symbol of the imperialism British in Africa.

Clarity

Homo bodoensis takes its name from a skull found in Bodo D’ar, Ethiopia.

Roksandic and his colleagues argue that Homo bodoensis is the direct ancestor of humans, and includes most of humans primitive of the Chibaniano in Africa and some of the Southeastern Europe.

The study authors hope that the use of the category Homo bodoensis will help facilitate communication and clarity on the Chibanian period.

According to Roksandic confirmed to BBC Mundo, the Homo bodoensis taxonomy has already been accepted by the International Commission for Zoological Nomenclature, the body in charge of ensuring the correct use of the scientific names of animals.

Caution

Two experts consulted by BBC Mundo who were not involved in the investigation expressed their Bookings versus the conclusions of it.

“I think the authors raise an important long-standing palaeoanthropological problem that haunts us all, but they don’t offer a convincing solution“, Says the paleoanthropologist Zeray Alemseged, professor of biology and anatomy of organisms at the University of Chicago, in the United States.

Alemseged refers to that for solve the confusion around Homo heidelbergensis it is not enough to name a new species from a skull.

“That is not going to help us, what we want, I think, is to find more fossils from Europe and Africa so that we have a better understanding, ”says Alemseged.

Jeff McKee, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Ohio State University, is also skeptical.

“The species Homo heidelbergensis has been a designation that has remained unresolved for some time, since nobody could agree about which fossils belonged to that taxon, “says McKee.

“I suspect that, similarly, the new Homo bodoensis proposal will be one as a taxonomic bin of fossils that it won’t hold up in the long run. “

McKee maintains that he is not in favor of trying to “Artificially impose” a taxonomy in emerging human subpopulations.

Positions like Alemseged and McKee mean a challenge for Roksandic’s proposal, who argues that the concept of Homo bodoensis “will remain for a long time.”

“A new taxon name will live only if other researchers use it,” concludes the researcher.

