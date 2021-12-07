12/07/2021 at 8:31 PM CET

GC

He so far Bishop of San Sebastián, Jose Ignacio Munilla, designated for to lead the diocese of Orihuela-Alicante to replace Jesus Murgui Soriano, arrives preceded by a multitude of controversies due to his profile ultra-conservative, homophobic and anti-feminist, amplified by its media character, since it has own website and a radio program, he is active on social networks and has attended television programs as a guest.

In fact, his arrival in San Sebastián in 2010 confronted the clergy, politicians and various social groups.

The religious, convinced that homosexuality is a “disorder” that can be cured With therapies, he came to assure in 2010 in an ETB1 program that he had helped “heal” at least three gay people.

“They have seen very clearly that their homosexuality is consequence of the injuries suffered in his childhood within the family, “he argued in that program on Basque public television.

Munilla always defends the therapies for “cure homosexuality” and, given the criticism received, he wonders: “Does it seem politically correct to operate on a person to change your sex And does it seem politically incorrect to do therapy to correctly guide your sexual tendency? “.

To homosexuality, which he calls “unnatural”, he adds, “many times it comes through pornography”, considering that it is the product of wanting to “experience” new sensations “and then it stays there”.

“Many times one becomes homosexual because on the basis of a brutal way having sought some acts, that has ended up making him homosexual. Sometimes it is not the thief who does the robbery, but the robbery that makes the thief”, he explains .

The second way to reach homosexuality, according to Munilla, is through an “inadequate experience of personal configuration at puberty.” The bishop, in this talk given in 2018, defended that “today we have reached a consensus to understand that homosexuality is not a matter of hormones or things like that, but above all a disease, a neurosis which has been formed by inappropriate relationships at puberty with the family environment “.

The new bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, citing studies of authors whose names he cannot pronounce, adds that “it seems that there are more homosexual boys than lesbians, although it is thought that the malformation of homosexuality it is similar, although there are more studies of the male “.

Munilla affirms that “in the vast majority of cases, a homosexual has had a stormy relationship with his father and he has taken refuge in the mother, seeing in her an overprotection and having with her a kind of tremendous affective attachment that ends in some cases with an erotic edge “.

For Munilla divorce is “immoral” because a child has “the right to have a father and a mother.” It also considers that any process related to the in vitro fertilization.

Regarding the adoption of children by homosexual couples, the bishop affirms that it is “a form of pressure” that they exert “to be recognized in society with full equality” and adds that “The experiments are done with soda, not with children”.

In one of his writings, the priest asks his flock to ask themselves: “Have I uncritically assumed the postulates of the so-called ‘gender ideology’, homosexuality or radical feminism?“.

He has also come to assert that “few people dare to say that the pension system is not sustainable if the birth rate is not reactivated”, and for this “it is necessary to protect the dignity of women in their maternity”, concluding that ” the gender feminism it is the suicide of the own feminine dignity “.

Munilla is co-author, together with Begoña Ruiz Pereda, of the book “Sex with soul and body”, where you cross out the masturbation of “violence on the body, because it tries to extract pleasure from it, without living in exchange the truth of love that gives it meaning.”

In another passage of the work he postulates that “there are no sexual intercourse safe: protection is not equal to security. The more than 100,000 abortions that are performed each year in Spain attest to this. “In addition, in his opinion,” they trivialize the act. “

“A person, by virtue of being a woman, will be cyclical, and will have specific hormonal processes in relation to their fertility. They may be more sensitive or susceptible, to some it gives for the activity or for the cleaning, they feel more or less vital “, also collects the aforementioned publication.

In your account Twitter, which is followed by almost 70,000 people, has also launched highly controversial messages. From equating to refugees with terrorists to talk about abortion as a “female holocaust” to suggest that we live in a dictatorship:

In addition to sexist violence against women, the female holocaust of selective abortion is added. In the world we miss tens of millions of women! … Abortion is a goal from the devil to radical feminism, against women themselves. pic.twitter.com/0R046UfHId – Jose Ignacio Munilla (@ObispoMunilla) March 6, 2018

Guess, guess !: Which of these two images has been censored in Spain today, and which has been awarded? #ReligiousLiberty #RespetaMiFe pic.twitter.com/CNgdI84I1r – Jose Ignacio Munilla (@ObispoMunilla) February 28, 2017

Cardinal Cañizares was insulted for alerting us to the danger. How many lessons history gives us! #PrayForPeace pic.twitter.com/ttfY1gVeiC – Jose Ignacio Munilla (@ObispoMunilla) November 14, 2015