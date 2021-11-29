11/29/2021

On at 17:29 CET

Arnau montserrat

The 2021 Formula 1 World Cup reaches its last two pages. Jeddah and Abu Dhabi will determine the world champion and any detail can be key in the final outcome. The fight between Verstappen and Hamilton is leaving us the most exciting World Cup in recent years.

Eight points separate Max from Lewis. A difference that is minimal but worth gold at this point. The new track in Saudi Arabia is next season and Red Bull is flying behind the ear with the Honda engine. The Japanese brand has already warned in Qatar and does so again for the Grand Prix in Jeddah according to ‘Motorsport’. They want to change Max Verstappen’s combustion engine. This movement carries a penalty as it is the fifth of the season. Five positions on the starting grid.

Failed attempt at Losail

This question already flew over the Qatar track a little over a week ago. The last engine change in the Dutchman’s car took place at the Sochi Grand Prix. Six races ago. Red Bull has rotated, it has not always raced with the Russian engine, and They insist that they will not make any more part changes until the end of the season.

Honda pressed in Qatar because conditions were more favorable. The long finish straight favored overtaking a lot. Jeddah, despite being the fastest street circuit in the championship, does not invite so much optimism. Red Bull listened to the Japanese but rushed to Sunday to make the decision. The FIA, however, sanctioned Verstappen for failing to respect a double yellow flag in qualifying. Losing an additional five spots was already very risky and they didn’t touch the engine.

What is clear is that the decision to change, or not, the combustion engine of the Verstappen power unit will not be made on Friday. Free practice will be key to see if Red Bull has enough superiority to venture to comebacks.

To top it off for Red Bull, Mercedes will reassemble the engine of the Brazilian Grand Prix in Hamilton’s car. A rocket that allowed him to win from tenth place. The World Cup is on fire.