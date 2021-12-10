12/10/2021 at 2:36 PM CET

The 2021 Dakar champion team has been dressed in long to celebrate the presentation of the official Honda HRC teams for the new 2022 season. The renewed Monster Energy Honda Team maintains its objective of revalidating the victory in the toughest race in the world, the Dakar Rally, achieved last season.

Without a doubt, if there is something more difficult than achieving a goal, it is to repeat the success again. And, after the last edition of the Dakar, it was clear that the Monster Energy Honda Team is ready to repeat the successes as many times as possible. For this reason, it presents a formation with a mixture of youth and experience that make the whole a fearsome block to achieve the marked purpose.

The alliance between Honda and Monster Energy has been strong for 5 seasons now, and as a result, the team has not only achieved great successes, but also progressed in the Cross-Country Rally to become the most admired team in the entire bivouac.

In the Dakar 2021, the Monster Energy Honda Team squad was strong, not only winning stages and leading the race, but with several riders capable of occupying the first places. In addition, the Honda CRF450 RALLY favored this aspect, as not only the power, but the highly proven reliability of the machine, placed the team’s four drivers regularly in the top positions. It will be difficult to repeat the successes, but the four drivers of the team have accepted this enormous challenge.

Ricky brabecAmerican, champion in 2020 and runner-up in 2021, will wear the number 2 plate on his Honda CRF450 RALLY. Four stages won last year and going from less to more each day to end up fighting for victory & mldr; What more could you want?

Jose Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Cornejo He will return to Saudi Arabia to finish with a better taste in his mouth than in the last edition, although no one will be able to take away from the twenty-seven-year-old Chilean youth the stage victory and the three days he was leading the race.

Joan Barreda, with his fetish number: 88. There is little to say about who has the highest number of motorcycle victories for an active rider and never gives anything up for lost. Who dares to lower Bang Bang from the bunch of candidates for the final triumph?

Pablo Quintanilla is the new rider for the Monster Energy Honda Team. He has been on the Dakar podium twice and has two World Champion titles; a good record. The new addition will be seen more than ever this year.

The 2022 Dakar Rally will start on January 1 in Ha’il and, after 12 stages and a rest day, will end in Jeddah on January 14. The 2022 Dakar will also be the first round of the new Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

Ruben faria

Gerente general

There is less than 25 days until the start of the Dakar and the Monster Energy Honda Team is almost ready to face the great challenge of the year. The motorcycles, equipment and vehicles are already on their way to Jeddah. The drivers: Ricky Brabec, José Ignacio Cornejo, Joan Barreda and the new team driver Pablo Quintanilla have a very good preparation for the Dakar, as we could see in the last race of the year, which ended with a great triumph for Quintanilla. In 2020 And in 2021 the Monster Energy Honda Team has achieved victory in the race and in the last edition we achieved a great result placing two motorcycles in the first two positions of the final podium. This year 2022 we have the role of favorites, that of the team to beat, and that is why we have to prepare hard and well to face the race and try the hat-trick. The Dakar is a very tough race, very complicated, where details are very important and winning the Dakar is not a matter of luck: you have to be very well for 12 days of racing. You have to be focused as a rider, as a team, with a good bike & mldr; And we will do our best to win. The bike is exceptional and we have worked on durability and performance. The team practically remains the same as last year, with a good atmosphere, which is one of the main factors for the success of the whole. The Dakar 2022 will be tough and difficult, with more sand and dunes than previous editions, with some stages -loop, more demanding for the pilots. We will have to be constant in the race to find the best result for the team.

Ricky brabec 2

2021 has been a lot of training so far. Unfortunately, we are still in the Covid crisis, so there are not many races. I don’t care about training more than competing. It’s always good to run and be competitive, but it’s also good to train a lot. I can train very close to my home, so it is very easy and very beneficial to train for the Dakar 2022. We came very close to achieving another victory in 2021. Unfortunately, two major setbacks haunted us throughout the rally doing so. As we said, we know how to train and we know exactly where to start, simply by learning from 2019 to 2020 to 2021. This year, in preparation for 2022, we know where to start training and we know how to train progressively. I hope to see how you have helped us. Obviously, the main objective is the Dakar for any Honda rider. We have four really good, strong and confident drivers. Unfortunately I want to win, but the other three do too. If a Honda wins, or two, or three, or only one takes the podium, it is a team effort and a team victory. So overall, that’s our main goal, to win the Dakar again.

Pablo Quintanilla # 7

I am very happy and excited to be part of the team. For me it is an honor to be part of the team that already won the Dakar in the last edition. For me it is something that I have been looking for all these years. The atmosphere in the team is very nice. The relationship between the drivers, the mechanics and all the people who work here is very nice. It is an honor to be part of the team and I think all the drivers want to win the Dakar. We come every year with the ambition to win the race. For me it is a special feeling. I already finished second and third in the race. I sure want to win. But the important thing is to improve my skills and my pace to have a chance to win. For me it is important to have a great team behind you. Some things you can prepare yourself before the race, but the other thing is that you have the right equipment, the right people and the right bike to make it happen. I want to win. I will prepare for victory. I will do my best as always. I will give it 100% every day and at every stage. I hope and wish that this dream comes true.

Jose Ignacio Cornejo 11

The real pressure was when I was a privateer. I had to try to become a professional. I didn’t have the resources. I am having fun. I am living the dream. Running professionally for HRC. Fighting to win the Dakar Rally, the most important rally in the world. I just don’t feel the pressure. The Atacama was a really good workout for what was coming. Good conditions and good routes. I had a lot of fun. The pandemic? We thought we would have more races, but some of them were canceled or postponed, so it is still not a normal year. It was better than last year. I have been able to do some tests and some normal training and some races with the team. Last year we did one before the Dakar. It sure was better than last year.

Joan Barreda 88

I tried to do a good job throughout the season. We started the year with the Rally de Andalucía and we did a good job. We also ran near my home in Baja, Spain. It was a great rally and I showed good speed. It was good training to do all that work. This year we have worked a lot, especially in the second week of the Dakar. It is a long race, different from the other rallies. I think we work well. We are trying to be in good physical and mental condition. We try to take care of all the little details. With all this together, with a really good bike and a great team, we are confident that we can do a good job.