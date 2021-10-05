10/05/2021 at 4:50 PM CEST

Honda Spain will be the sponsor of the XXXVII edition of the Spanish Paddle Championship, and in turn the new Honda HR-V e: HEV will be the official car of what is considered the most important paddle tennis tournament in Spain organized by the Spanish Paddle Federation, and which will designate the 2021 Spanish Champions.

The Spanish Absolute Paddle Championship is the only annual tournament that consecrates the national champions of Spain, awarding equal awards in the male and female categories, highlighting its high commitment to gender equality.

Likewise, in accordance with its sustainable development objectives, the Championship celebrates alliances with various companies to promote responsible energy consumption and the use of sustainable, healthy and safe mobility during the celebration of the Tournament.

The sustainable and environmentally friendly actions that the Championship incorporates in this new edition fit perfectly with Honda’s emissions reduction strategy and are in line with the brand’s Electric Vision, through which all the main Honda cars marketed in Europe They will be electrified by the end of 2022.

In this way, Honda will be present in the Spanish Absolute Paddle Championship with the new HR-V e: HEV as the official car of the Tournament and with the rest of its hybrid and electric range: CR-V, Jazz, Crosstar and Honda e. The HR-V, which will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, stands out for its elegant design, with a strong coupe-style SUV presence, and for a spacious and versatile interior. In addition, its smart and revolutionary e: HEV self-charging hybrid system combines maximum fuel efficiency with thrilling performance.

In the words of Pedro San Roman, organizer and producer of the Tournament: “It is an honor to receive Honda as the main sponsor and we are delighted to work together, offering unique exclusive experiences in this new edition & rdquor ;.

For its part, Patxi Azagra, Director of the Automobile Division of Honda Automobiles Spain, comments: “True to the philosophy of the founder of Honda, our mission lies in being a company that society wants to exist and in the enthusiasm for making people’s dreams come true. And our alliance with the Spanish Paddle Championship responds to the values ​​that reinforce both principles: continuous improvement, teamwork and the spirit of challenge, which is why we are excited about this collaboration agreement & rdquor ;.