The Chinese company puts its new Honor 50 on sale in a lot of countries and the great news is that it will have all the services of Google, in addition to that its hardware will compete in the most premium mid-range.

As you well know, the judicial mess of espionage and bans from the United States to Huawei took Honor, which ended up suffering the same restrictions as its older brother because they were part of the same matrix. Now this has changed.

This emancipation situation has allowed Honor to sign agreements with a large number of companies, among which are both Qualcomm and Google, which is why its new Honor 50 series is now compatible with all Google services (owner of Android). .

The star of the series is the Honor 50 Pro, which features a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.72-inch FHD + curved OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,000 mAh battery and 100 W fast charge. The latter promises a full charge in 25 minutes.

The chamber is made up of a system of quad rear camera, with a main sensor of 108 Mpx and f / 1.9, another 8 Mpx ultrawide sensor and a pair of 2 Mpx sensors for depth and macro effects. It is speculated that the main sensor is the famous Samsung Isocell HM2.

The front camera is 32MP with a 12MP wide-angle secondary sensor (100 degree field of view), which will take care of selfies and front-facing videos. In fact, Honor specifically notes that the secondary camera is designed for recording videos.

Below this model we find the standard Honor 50, which is very similar to its older brother. Since we see the same Snapdragon 778G SoC, a slightly smaller 6.57-inch OLED FHD + screen, the same rear camera system, and the same 32MP selfie camera.

Nevertheless, this Honor 50 leaves out the secondary selfie camera of 12 Mpx and its fast charge is 66W. The only thing that this normal model has better is that its battery is 4,300 mAh compared to the 4,000 mAh of the Pro model.

And finally, we have the Honor 50 SE, which is the least powerful of the brothers and that is aimed at the traditional mid-range. It has a 6.78 inch LTPS FHD + LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC and a 4,000 mAh battery with a fast 66W.

As for the cameras, the front is 16 Mpx and the rear configuration is triple with the 108 Mpx sensor, an 8 Mpx ultrawide and a 2 Mpx macro.

The Honor 50 Pro would have a starting price of 500 euros for the 8/256 GB variant, and the Honor 50 normal 8/256 GB will cost 405 euros. For its part, SE variant will be available for € 299 for the only 6 / 128GB option. These prices are not yet official, only their estimate in euros.