With a larger screen, it offers a full range of health and fitness tracking functionality.

Band 6 is the latest addition to Honor’s line of premium wearables. Equipped with a 1.47 ”AMOLED screen, it comes packed with health and fitness management features with a 14-day battery life. The Honor Band 6 is the perfect fusion of innovative style and exquisite technology, allowing users to better control their physical and mental well-being.

Large display with elegant design

Offering a clear and comfortable viewing experience on the wrist, the Honor Band 6 features a large 1.47 ”AMOLED screen with vibrant colors and a 194 x 368 resolution, or 148% more screen area. display than its predecessor. With a 2.5D curved glass screen with an anti-fingerprint coating, the Band 6 features an iconic and elegant design, with the striking Honor logo on the left side and a practical side button on the right. It features an extensive library of watch faces and is designed for all-day comfort thanks to its silicone rubber straps. It is available in three colors: Meteorite Black, Sandstone Gray and Coral Pink.

Better health management

Ideal for people concerned about taking care of their health, the Honor Band 6 offers a host of essential health monitoring functionalities that allow users to get to know their body better. Thanks to Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) monitoring, the Honor Band 6 is able to detect oxygen levels in the blood, which is essential for those who want to monitor their respiratory health or who enjoy hiking or climbing at high altitudes. . Thanks to an optical heart rate sensor and a precise AI algorithm, the Honor Band 6 also supports continuous heart rate monitoring in real time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and alerts users when it detects an abnormal heart rate.

By tracking heart rate variability, the Honor Band 6 effortlessly controls stress levels throughout the day and helps release stress and tension through guided breathing exercises.

Sleep control

The Honor Band 6 equips a set of sleep monitoring capabilities that identify and record data on the state of daily sleep, such as deep sleep time, light sleep, REM phase, wake time and naps that take place each day. It also provides personalized evaluations and tailored suggestions to improve sleep quality for users.

Track physical activity

The Band 6 supports 10 training modes, including indoor and outdoor running and / or walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, indoor swimming, elliptical, rowing, and free training. During workouts, the Honor Band 6 provides comprehensive data in real time to help users track their performance and obtain information to help them achieve their fitness goals.

Equipped with a water resistance of up to 50 meters, the Honor Band 6 is ideal for swimmers for its ability to track underwater activity, such as SWOLF score and the rhythm of swimming strokes, which helps to increase their efficiency in this discipline. It is capable of automatically recognizing six different training modes and will remind users to start logging their activity so their training data is not lost.

Autonomy

On a single charge, the Honor Band 6 can last up to 14 days in normal use conditions and 10 days in heavy use situations. Equipped with fast charging technology, the Honor Band 6 allows users to enjoy an incredible 3-day usage time with a 10-minute fast charge.

When connected to a user’s phone, the Honor Band 6 offers a variety of tips that make everyday tasks easier. For example, the remote shutter function allows the smartphone camera to be triggered to take a photo directly from the wrist, in addition to other practical functions, such as control of music playback without interruptions, notifications when the user receives calls or messages, weather forecasts, alarms and a function to find my phone, etc.

49.90 euros

www.hihonor.com