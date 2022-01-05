

Diego Alonso was officially introduced as Uruguay’s national coach.

Photo: DANTE FERNANDEZ / . / .

Uruguay’s soccer coach, Diego Alonso, declared on Tuesday that he took on the challenge of directing Celeste after almost 16 years of Óscar Washington Tabárez as coach because he believes “in the players who are currently in the national team.”

“I am here because I believe in the players that Uruguay currently has and also those that have a future. But I believe in those who are currently. Uruguay, doing things the way it has to, will be in the World Cup ”, indicated during his presentation in Montevideo.

Despite the low physical moment of some references of the national team, such as defender Diego Godín and forward Luis Suárez, Alonso insisted that he has all those who today make up the Celeste.

“Not to mention proper names, Players who have hierarchy are important, not only in Uruguay, in soccer in general. The experience is gained through the games and those references appear in difficult moments as well ”, he pointed out.

The former player of, among others, the Spanish Valencia and Atlético de Madrid offered a press conference next to the official box of the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo together with the president of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), Ignacio Alonso.

Former coach of the Uruguayans Bella Vista and Peñarol, the Paraguayans Guaraní and Olimpia, the Mexicans Pachuca and Monterrey and the American Inter de Miami, Alonso was appointed Uruguay coach last December after the dismissal, on November 19, of ‘Maestro’ Tabárez.

In his career as a player, he played for the Uruguayans Bella Vista, Nacional and Peñarol; from the Argentine Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata; in the Mexican Pumas de la UNAM; in the Spanish Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Rácing, Málaga and Murcia; and in the Chinese Shanghai Greenland Shenhua.

Uruguay faces the challenge of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With four games to go, Uruguay will visit Paraguay, host Venezuela and Peru, before visiting Chile.

La Celeste occupies seventh place in the classification with 16 points, the same as Chile – sixth, with a better goal balance.

The classification is led by Brazil. Argentina follows and both teams have already secured their presence in Qatar 2022.

Ecuador is third, with 23 points, followed by Colombia and Peru, with 17 (with the best balance of goals for the Cafeteros).

