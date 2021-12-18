12/17/2021 at 22:41 CET

Belén Castaño Chaparro

“I wish it was a tragic accident for the peace of mind of the family “. It is the reflection made by Joaquín Amills, spokesman for the family of Pablo Sierra and president of the Association SOS Disappeared, after learning that accidental death is the main hypothesis that the National Police on what happened to the young man. “I think the same and for the family it would be the best, because that way they would have peace, because if it were a violent case it is never the same”, said Amills, who, however, has pointed out that the result of the autopsy is still pending to corroborate this hypothesis and that the case can be closed.

The family has maintained the confidence that Pablo would be found alive until the last moment., despite the fact that the days went by without hearing from the young man and that they were sure that his departure had not been voluntary. But that hope was dashed on Friday. The National Police immediately informed them that a body had been rescued in the river, very close to where his mobile phone was found. Confirmation arrived shortly after. “The family always clings to hope and the miracle occurs “, said Amills, who acknowledges that his parents, siblings and other relatives are “devastated.”

The parents and siblings of Pablo Sierra have remained during these 15 days in Badajoz -they come from the Caceres town of Zorita-, to where they have traveled relatives who reside outside the capital of Badajoz to “tuck them in” in these difficult times. It has been two weeks in which their relatives have lived with anguish and great concern the disappearance of the young man who, on the day he disappeared, had planned to travel with his brothers to the family home to cross the Constitution Bridge.

Pablo’s family She was always convinced that she had not left of her own accordWell, according to his aunt, Susana Moreno, he was a boy “studious and responsible “, who” has never given us any problems “. Therefore, they had no suspicions of what had happened to him so that his trail was completely lost at dawn on December 3.

The family members expressed their confidence in the work that the investigators were carrying out from the beginning. “Pablo’s family has been exemplary during these 15 days. They have been collaborating with the police and supporting the investigation with respect and secrecy”, has wanted to publicly value the Government delegate in Extremadura, Yolanda García Seco.

For his part, the president of SOS Disappeared has once again put in value the work carried out by the National Police and the rest of the bodies and services that have participated in the search operations. In addition, Amills has highlighted the “empathy “that researchers have shown towards parents From the first moment.

“This close treatment is always important and more when the days go by without results. I think it is to be appreciated, and in this case, as far as I know, the police have been in that role of closeness,” he assured.