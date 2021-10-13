Hopeless Vicente Fernández, journalist assures there is evidence | Reform

The magazine TV y Notes caused a huge stir once again after launching an article in which it assures Don Vicente Fernández’s brain no longer has life and that his lungs could soon stop to give rise to a definitive departure; ensuring there is no longer hope.

The author of this article is Laura palmerwho to say about Gustavo Adolfo Infante, has proof that the diagnosis of El Charro de Huentitán that he has shared in the magazine is the truth.

The host of the program Firsthand claimed to have contacted the journalist to ask “what’s up”, why had Laura Palmer written that article and she reiterated that it was the truth, that the public had the right to know it and that she also had evidence of what he had shared.

The journalist did not limit herself to sharing these words with Gustavo Adolfo Infante and also wrote on her social networks about the scandalous article by Vicente Fernandez Gomez. Laura Palmer reiterated the right of the followers of the interpreter of El Rey to know what was happening with their artist, even though this will cause the discomfort of the Fernández dynasty. He indicated that the family did not want to disclose what happened since they are waiting for a miracle.

For his part, Infante added live on his program that Palmer probably has the medical history of Vicente Fernández or was directly notified by a doctor of the condition of the Mexican idol. The journalist added that he contacted Fernández’s doctors and they assure everything that the famous magazine has said is false.

READ LAURA’S WORDS HERE

Hopeless Vicente Fernández, a journalist assures there is evidence. Photo: Reformation.

The article shared that the Mexican singer’s brain no longer had life and that the relatives would be waiting for his lungs to fail so that his time to leave would finally come; however, what was officially released in the statement about his health is far from this.

Officially, Vicente Fernandez continues in conditions very similar to the past weeks and with respiratory support. Supporting this situation and extremely upset Vicente Fernández Jr. came out once again to deny what the magazine said.

Whether or not what the article says is true, the truth is that the health of El Charro de Huentitán does not seem to be stable, as indicated and the more time passes the more the hopes of his followers to see him leave the hospital more than two months after admission.

It was said that he was hospitalized as a result of a fall that would have caused damage to his neck; However, there are those who say that it was Guillan Barre’s syndrome, which was later accepted if he suffers, that would have sent him to the hospital.

After the situation, the media and fans were desperate to know the artist’s condition and, faced with the incessant search for it, the family preferred to issue an official statement from time to time.

What they say is a fact, is that his illness and the prolonged tracheostomy in the singer and actor would have taken away the possibility of returning to the stage, one of the places that Don Vicente Fernández loves the most.