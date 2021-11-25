Vicente Fernández “would not be home for Christmas” | Instagram

Vicente Fernández would not spend the Christmas season at home as expected, according to the eldest son of “Charro de Huentitán“Vicente Jr., your father would not be discharged for the holiday season.

The “singer“Vicente Fernández is recovering very slowly, so although at first it was known that he would possibly be transferred to his home, Vicente Jr. denied these versions.

Vicente Fernandez He dismissed the idea that his father could leave the hospital in the next few weeks.

The dates and times are set by God, set by doctors, and the progress they make, explained the son of the Mexican interpreter in an interview for Televisa Espectáculos.

Vicente Fernández Why wouldn’t he be home for Christmas? Photo: Instagram Capture

The interpreter of “Return Return“He has remained for almost four months in a hospital in Guadalajara since the resounding fall that he presented one Friday, August 6, at his ranch,”The Three Foals“.

Since then, various communications have been released on Instagram in which the evolution of “Chente“And if this will prevent him from leaving the hospital and being taken home.

It was Alejandro Fernández’s older brother who dismissed the alleged statements in which he claimed that “ranchera music idol“, you could leave the medical center where you are and be finally removed to your home.

It would be the communicator Juan José Origel who would address the issue of the alleged departure of Fernández Gómez a few weeks ago, for those dates.

They told me that Don Vicente Fernández could be, God willing, that they take him home for Christmas. If true, the singer will continue with special care, but even so, it is what the family expects, Origel said.

However, it must be said that the also son of María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor was very enthusiastic about the health of his father, from whom he also thanked the prayers and expressions of affection for him as well “cinema actor“

Very happy, and it has been successful (the treatment), thanks to the public for their prayers, for their messages on social networks and for the entire artistic family and all the media, thank you, thank you, thank you ”, he said.

After the “mexican charro“Whoever ventured into tapes such as” Tacos al Carbón “,” El Albañil “,” El Arracadas “among others, will undergo surgery at the cervical level, his recovery has evolved very slowly with some crises unleashing concern among relatives and their followers.