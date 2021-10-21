Horizon chase, the acclaimed racing game inspired by the arcade classics of the 90s developed by the Brazilian studio AQUIRIS, launches the nostalgic expansion “Senna Forever” for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, ninth generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S via backward compatibility, PC via Nuuvem, Epic Games Store, and Steam, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Considered one of the best modern arcade racing games, Horizon chase has led more than 60 million players to cross the finish line. Inspired by Sega’s Super Monaco GP, “Senna Forever” was created in collaboration with Senna Brands, and part of the proceeds from this expansion will go to educational projects that the Ayrton Senna Institute has implemented throughout Brazil.

You can see the launch trailer in the following LINK.

Follow in the career footsteps of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna in over 10 hours of new content. Offering more than just a playable character, “Senna Forever” allows pilots to relive their entire career and historic feats. Seek the same audacity that brought our idol to first place in so many races and accomplish 130 feats to achieve the same excellent performance as Senna in all five chapters of Career Mode.

The expansion has several bonuses that develop the story of Ayrton Senna, as well as several of his famous phrases that appear by surprise during the trips. The details in the design of the different helmets and cars replicate the originals used by Senna in the championships, making “Senna Forever” an exciting visit to the past, especially for those who witnessed those unforgettable Sundays.

Horizon Chase – Senna Forever makes the renowned Brazilian racing game much more than a game, it is also a historical fact, perpetuating in this expansion important moments in the career of one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time. Players will be able to race through 15 tracks based on real circuits, taking into account the configurations of the cars, the layout of the tracks and the weather conditions. Upgraded tires consume more fuel but prevent slipping on rainy days; on the other hand, advanced aerodynamics allow for a greater speed range on long straights and on sunny days.

For the first time in franchise history, you’ll be able to pilot from inside the cockpit with a first-person view. Look in the rearview mirror at the vehicles you are leaving behind. Choose from 18 teams to compete in one of three categories in Championship mode: Newcomer, Proficient, and Legend. Unlock more than 30 playable cars and become a legendary driver like Ayrton Senna.

Challenge up to four friends in local multiplayer in races with unpredictable weather, tracks and random opponents in completely unique championships in each round, with the inspiring soundtrack of Barry Leitch (Top Gear, Rush, Gauntlet Legends).

Horizon Chase – Senna Forever is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X | S, as well as for PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam for 5.99 EUR. Senna Forever is also available through the App Store and Google Play for 5.99 EUR. The game features full localization in Spanish (Spain), English, Portuguese (Brazil), French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (traditional and simplified), and Russian.