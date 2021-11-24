Sony Interactive Entertainment announces the fourth chapter of the posts of Guerrilla Games on the official PlayStation® Spain Blog dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited sequel to the incredible adventure starring the iconic Aloy, which will be on sale on February 18, 2022 for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5. In this fourth chapter, the development study of the long-awaited video game reveals how he managed to create the world of Horizon, and how they manage to create an authentic and living world, with different cultures and settlements.

“The Living World team at Guerrilla is responsible for working on aspects of the game that make the world of Horizon feel authentic and alive thanks to the tribes, settlements and the people who inhabit them. There is an intention behind everything we place across the map, ”explains Espen Sogn, lead designer for the Living World team at Guerrilla.

In this sequel, the world of Horizon will once again feature many hours of exploration throughout the Forbidden West, a lush territory, but also full of activities that will not overwhelm players or detract from the main story. To achieve this goal, the Living World team must be in collaboration with the narrative team, as Annie Kitain, Guerrilla’s lead writer clarifies: “At the beginning of a project, we think a lot about each tribe that we are going to find, what are their conflicts, how they fit into the story, and how they interact with the world around them. The beliefs of the Tenakth tribe, for example, are influenced by the ancient ruins of the Forbidden West and, unlike other tribes, are made up of three distinct clans. Their shared history, convictions, disputes, all of this is important to develop the characters that Aloy will meet on her journey.

