Sony Interactive Entertainment announces the third and last chapter of the posts of Guerrilla Games on the official PlayStation® Spain Blog dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited sequel to the incredible adventure starring the iconic Aloy, which will be on sale next February 18, 2022 for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5. In this third chapter, the development study of the long-awaited video game reveals new details about the increase in the lethality of the metal beasts that roam the post-apocalyptic landscapes of Horizon Forbidden West and, in addition, gives players some tips to survive them .

In this sequel, the world of Horizon will once again be inhabited by machines, monstrous robots that have become the new dominant species on Earth. These machines, of all shapes and sizes, are based on various forms of life that existed throughout history, such as dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals, and birds and pose a serious threat to Aloy. Some of the machines found during the events of Horizon Zero Dawn will also be present in Horizon Forbidden West as well as new dangers.

In this sense, the main designer of the machines, Blake Politeski, has wanted to refer to the novelties of the machines in the world of Horizon in statements that the official Blog of PlayStation Spain collects and in which it is clarified that the machines will interact with each other and with humans just as they would in different real-life settings. For example, the Sunwing, a machine inspired by different birds and reptiles, will be vulnerable to Aloy when she collects sunlight with her wings.

Creating an authentic world was always a primary focus for Guerrilla, and that includes creating ‘authentic’ machines: “Unique behaviors become the foundation and then expanded as we define the roles of machines in the world. We always want to make sure the machines are connected and that they serve a greater purpose; so that the whole (eco) system of the machine is in harmony, as in the real world, ”he says.

