The arrival of year 2022 is practically around the corner and as with every December 31st, this end of the year is the perfect opportunity to close cycles, turn the page and start over.

If you want to attract the best energies, be it money, health, abundance and, of course, love, it is important that you know how to choose the tone of the clothes that you should wear on this occasion, so here we will tell you what are the colors to welcome the New Year according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

To leave behind all the bad things of 2021 and start the year with new and renewed energies, it is necessary for Aries to use the color white. This color symbolizes the times of peace and harmony that lie ahead for you.

Taurus

For people under the sign of Taurus, black will be the ideal color to welcome 2022 with open arms. This color transmits elegance and sensuality, two characteristics that will help them awaken sexuality.

Gemini

For Geminis, it’s time to bring red clothes out of the closet. Whether you wear it in a dress, sweater or underwear, this color can bring you big surprises: it can be love, passion or power.

Cancer

For people under the sign of Cancer the moment of prosperity has arrived: this time they must dress in golden color so that fortune, success and abundance come into their lives.

Leo

For Leos, 2021 was a good year, but bad energy could intervene for the next, so it is best to wear silver-colored garments, a tone that is associated with confidence and wisdom, but also creativity and creativity. innovation.

Virgo

For those who are under the sign of Virgo, purple will be the ideal color to welcome this new year. This tone represents positive energies and is related to the approach to spirituality and self-love.

Libra

Good times are coming for Libras, and by 2022 you will likely need luck, confidence, and a pure connection with the universe. That is why this New Year you should dress in green garments.

Scorpion

For people under the sign of Scorpio it is time to attract prosperity, hope and strength. For this reason, on these festive dates it is advisable to wear pink clothes.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians will undoubtedly achieve success in 2022 and that is why it is important to attract success, perseverance and abundance. The color yellow will help them achieve the prosperity they deserve.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, next year will be the perfect opportunity to maintain a positive mind and attitude, ward off bad energies, and pursue professional prestige and fame. To attract these benefits it is necessary that they use the color gray to welcome the New Year.

Aquarium

Orange is the ideal color for people under the sign of Aquarius. This color is linked to yellow and red, therefore you can attract the benefits of both: love, prosperity and success both in the workplace and in the personal.

Pisces

For Pisces, the blue color will be the one indicated to wear on the last day of the year. It is about transmitting security, confidence and tranquility. Also, this shade works to attract protection and health into your life.

