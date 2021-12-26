Probably your love life has not been what you expected during this 2021, do not worry, next year will be great on love related topics. Discover what the stars have planned for your sign in the romantic plane this 2022.

Aries

If you already have a partner and your social circle still does not know it, this 2022 will give you the boost you need to make your relationship public by sharing selfies of you and your new partner on social networks. This could also be a time when you let someone you like know your feelings (or vice versa). The month of October promises a lot of love.

Taurus

Romantic affairs will be like a seesaw next year. We know that you do not like instability in any area of ​​life, however you will have to get used to this as we enter 2022. The eclipses of next year will be shaking your life. Forget the resentments and create a unique relationship that works, this will help you connect in an intimate way, as long as you give each other freedom to grow and flourish.

Gemini

No one but you yearns for love, but you will have to make adjustments to your work schedule to make it happen in real life. Balance the different aspects of your life. Seek to fit in, either looking for new options if you are single or keeping the spark with your partner. Associations exist to improve life.

Cancer

You will be lovesick during 2022 and you will give your all to make a relationship work. The planet Mars, ruler of sex, passion and drive, will be retrograde, which can reduce your desires.

Leo

Love will peak during March, followed by her prowess in April, so your libido will increase. Instead of rushing into a momentary fling, try savoring the flirtation.

Virgo

You want to make sure you have enough time for love, romance, and sensuality. Intimate relationships will demand a great deal of time in 2022, great things will be happening in your love life. There will be times when the tides turn, but they will soon calm down and remain at peace.

Libra

In 2022 your desires will increase and create fireworks in your love life. You would rather be wrapped in the sheets with your partner than anywhere else. 2022 is a good year for Libra in love.

Scorpion

You have cold feet when leveling an existing relationship or a crush. You can’t find a balance. You will want to run into the sunset with your partner, but at the same time the alignment between Uranus and the North Node of Destiny on July 31 will stop you and urge you to break free.

Sagittarius

2022 starts with you socializing with your crush at fancy dinners and events. You will quickly discover that he is in the mood to give and receive hugs more than anything else. Enjoy those moments, as spring and fall bring trouble. You could have an intense run-in with an ex.

Capricorn

Your romantic life requires some maintenance. This year is meant for fun times with someone special, but you will have to work at it. Instead of putting all your energy into hanging out with friends, choose to hang out with the person of your interest.

Aquarium

You will feel as if your love life is at an all time high, however, the passionate fire can be extinguished. You’ll want to stay home and order pizza while watching romantic movies. For his part, your crush will be in the mood to have fun with friends. You will have to find a middle point.

Pisces

You will begin to feel butterflies, spring will prepare you for a once-in-a-lifetime fairytale romantic opportunity. The only caveat is that you may miss some warning signs or faults. From now on, your relationship and your love life will be one of happiness.

