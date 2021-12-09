Poisonous toads have taken Taiwan by assault in recent days. A man of Chaotun –A municipality located in the foothills of the mountainous region of central Taiwan– captured in a photograph this new species that has joined the fauna of the place.

The image came to the hands of Yang Yi-ju, an expert on the Dong Hwa National University, who alerted the Amphibian Conservation Society from Taiwan; National Geographic reported.

It was thus that the local government and environmentalists are increasing vigilance to prevent the development of the cane toad or sea toad (‘Rhinella marina’) due to the potential of adverse effects on the ecosystem from Taiwan.

Shutterstock

When the conservation team arrived at the farm, they found 27 toads there and nearby, and after incessant searches around the town; experts located 200 specimens in several weeks of ‘raids’.

Why is it so dangerous?

The cane toad is one of the largest and most poisonous, as the toxins they secrete are potentially deadly.

Cane toads are native to South and Central America And although they have forged a famous destructive path through places like Australia and the Philippines, they had not been recorded in Taiwan.

In the 30s of the 20th century this species was introduced to Australia, as they were believed to help fight sugarcane pests (hence its name). However, amphibians soon became a serious environmental problem and a threat to local fauna.

When they feel threatened, cane toads – which measure between 9 and 15 centimeters – secrete a cocktail of different toxins through the venom-producing glands which could be lethal to most animals, humans included. In fact, many Australian predators are poisoned by eating adult specimens.

It is identified by its big size (males can reach more than 20 centimeters and specimens weighing up to 2 kilograms have been recorded), in addition to their warty skin irregular with shades ranging from opaque green to black, passing through brown.

This type of frog reproduces very quickly and has no natural predators in Taiwan. According to Live Science, the cane toad is a very successful invasive species. They were originally native to only 14 countries, but are now found in more than 40 countries, putting them in the list of the 100 worst invasive species.

