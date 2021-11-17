Kaelyn franco, 23, said he is “lucky to be here” after almost losing her leg after a spinning class in Massachusetts, according to a GoFundMe page created for her.

The recent college graduate took a spinning class in September and there it is. where he felt a weakness in his legs. He would soon discover that he had developed a life-threatening condition.

“I found it very strange that my legs immediately buckled when I got off the bike,” Franco wrote in an Instagram post.

Franco’s 45-minute spin class on September 15 was his first. The Marlborough, Massachusetts, resident loves to ride her bike, so when the weather turned colder and she joined a gym, her cousin recommended indoor stationary bike training.

“As soon as I got off the bike my knees just gave out and I practically fell. I thought it was weird at first, but then I thought maybe just my muscles were tired, weak, and a little sore. “ During the next day, his legs began to swell and feel “tight,” but Franco thought it was a sign that he was building muscle.

The pain near death

The pain became life threatening and she noticed other terrifying symptoms: she had trouble walking, to the point where he was grabbing walls and counters for help; He found it difficult to bend his legs and noticed that his urine was turning a dark brown color.

Franco decided to go to the hospital, where tests revealed that the amount of creatine kinase (CK) in his blood, an enzyme that can reveal muscle damage, was off the charts. A normal range is around 33-211 units per liter; Franco’s CK level reached over 259,000 at one point.

Immediately intravenous fluids were given to remove muscle proteins, the main treatment for moderate to severe rhabdo.

But Franco developed acute compartment syndrome in his right leg, where pressure within the muscles increases to dangerous levels, decreasing blood flow. Doctors had to perform a fasciotomy on his right leg, an emergency surgery to open the skin and fascia, the membrane that holds tissues in place, in the affected area to relieve pressure.

Without the surgery, “you could have lost your leg … you could also have lost your life,” Franco was told by a doctor, he recalled.

Symptoms of rhabdo:

Rhabdomyolysis is rare, with about 26,000 cases reported each year in the U.S. Anyone can get rhabdo, even people in good shape and even after activities they have done without problems in the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Warning signs include:

Dark, red, tea-colored, or cola-colored urine and decreased urine output. Extreme muscle pain Fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. Weakness of the affected muscles. Muscle swelling and tenderness

