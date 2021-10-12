Host of the Hoy Program is replaced, was she fired? | Instagram

They even had his replacement! A controversial host of the Hoy Program shone by her absence this Monday and dismayed the audience, who are questioning whether she was fired and will soon join the morning star of Televisa again.

It is not about Andrea Legarreta or Galilea Montijo, the driver in question is nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful Andrea Escalona placeholder image, niece of the producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria and daughter of Magda Rodríguez.

The followers of the Hoy Program were greatly surprised when the morning star of Televisa began and they did not meet the beautiful Andrea in the picture, suspicions increased after the singer also did not appear in her usual section: La Nube.

Normally, Andrea Rodríguez shares a camera with Lambda García in this section; However, the surprise was great when neither the actor nor the producer’s beautiful niece appeared in the picture and even more so when they quickly had replacement for both.

Without prior notice due to the absence of both hosts of the Hoy Program, the popular host Marizel and the irreverent Yurem Rojas appeared on La Nube; both with a great sense of humor gave an air of freshness to the section.

The followers of the beautiful Andrea Escalona are still waiting for the reason why the television presenter did not appear on the Hoy Program or even if she would be thinking of leaving it permanently to dedicate herself to her singing career.

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago Magda Rodríguez’s daughter released her song Play with Andrea, sharing that her music will be aimed at children and in the purest style of Tatiana, she launched her first children’s music video.

For his part, Lambda García also raised concern in the public of Hoy for his absence, but to the tranquility of many it was revealed that the handsome actor is covering some work commitments, a soap opera and a play and could very soon return to the morning.

The last few months have been one of great changes for the Today Program; even a few days ago viewers were concerned to see how the former host of Venga La Alegría, Raquel Bigorra, took the place of the beautiful Galilea Montijo. However, there was no need to worry since it was temporary and Bigorra is at the hand of the production because he is currently a participant of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

But the one who really has everyone surprised is the beautiful Tania Rincón, who after being a participant in the first season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and being a guest host on several occasions, remained permanently as the titular host. It should be noted that Rincón was also part of Venga la Alegría for eight years and is one of the many talents who are moving to Televisa after the end of exclusivities in both companies.

Tania Rincón confessed that her return was not honey on flakes and not because of Gali or Andrea, but because she was in Indonesia, a country from which when she wanted to leave she could not; but finally she and her husband managed to overcome the problem to reach their official debut in Hoy.