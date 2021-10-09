The month of terror / horror has begun, and like every year the fans of these genres look for the movie that makes them tremble with fear. Last year the BroadbandChoices company carried out a scientific study to discover which is the scariest tape; the winner was Sinister – 63%, released in 2012, directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Ethan Hawke. However, this year the study was carried out again and different results were obtained.

The 2020 study had 50 volunteers watching movies connected to a heart rate monitor, and this is how it was discovered that Sinister it caused an average of 86 beats per minute, when the normal average was 65. In 2021 the sample consisted of 250 people, and this time the winner was Host, a feature film released last year that is also known as Be careful who you call, So what is available on Netflix Latin America.

According to The AV Club, in this year’s “Science Of Scare,” all 250 participants viewed 40 of the films rated as the scariest, based on Reddit and critics’ lists. Although last year’s results stayed about the same, Host took first place, with 88 beats per minute.

Host is about a group of friends who are stalked by an evil force after participating in a video-calling séance on Zoom. The film was based on a short film by director Rob Savage, who decided to take advantage of the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic to offer an original and terrifying work. In addition to having a limited budget, it was an ideal story for the times we live in, in which social networks have become more important to communicate.

Even though he lost his top spot, he still ranks high Sinister, which is about a writer of horror novels based on real crimes, whose life begins to change when he moves with his family to a new home where the murder of a family and the disappearance of one of its members had occurred. A sequel was released in 2015, but it did not have the same impact as the first installment.

The Night of the Demon – 66%, James Wan, was in third place below Sinister, contains the most intense jumpscares and caused 85 beats per minute. Then we have The Conjuring – 86%, also led by James wan and inspired by “true events” of a haunted house that was analyzed by the Warrens, a pair of paranormal investigators.

In fifth place we find El Legado del Diablo – 96%, a film directed by Ari Aster that caused a great commotion among critics during its premiere at the Sundance Festival 2018, and those who saw it had an average of 82 beats per minute. In sixth place is Aterrados, a 2017 Argentine film directed by Demián Rugna. It’s behind you – David Robert Mitchell’s 97% is ranked 7th, followed by A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, Paranormal Activity – 83% and The Conjuring 2: The Case of Enfield – 80%.

Those fans of horror and horror who have not seen the films that appear in the most recent study of Science of Scare, will be able to enjoy before Halloween with scares that give pleasure. If they’ve already seen them, they could test how scary they are to see them again, or keep looking for alternatives. The directors of the films rated as the scariest have more terrifying jobs; Scott derrickson, director of Sinister, is known for his fondness for the horror genre, as well as James wan, director of The Night of the Demon and The spell.

We hope you find the best to enjoy this October of terror, and in . we will be on the lookout to inform you of each new release that may scare you before the end of the month, and even afterwards.