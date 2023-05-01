Hot Wheels City Experience arrives in Chile! We tell you the details

Hot Wheels City Experience arrives in Santiago de Chile thanks to Be Fun and Fever, the world’s leading live entertainment discovery platform, with an innovative and unmissable proposal that will officially open its doors from June 15 to July 16, 2023 in Space Risk. An interactive exhibition never seen before in Latin America.

And it is that those who attend the Hot Wheels City Experience will not only be able to see the most famous cars in the world gathered in the same space, but will also be able to carry out endless interactive activities that will be arranged in different stations such as the Inverted City, Hot Wheels Lab, Shark Frenzy, Gamer Zone, Karting Zone, Hot Wheels Museum and much more.

Hot Wheels

How to secure my ticket?

The good news is that those who wish to secure their entry in advance can sign up for the waiting list by entering HERE. In addition, customers who have Banco Bci Credit Cards will be able to access the exclusive and limited pre-sale of a 20% discount, from Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 AM, until Tuesday, May 2 at 10:00 AM: 59 AM. Also, there will be benefits for members of Caja Los Héroes, entering the rut or buying with a prepaid card.

The general sale will open on Wednesday, May 3 (11:00 AM) and will also include discounts for Banco Bci and Caja Los Héroes customers. You can buy your tickets at the official page of the experience.

Prices and discounts

Ticket prices start at $7,900, but you can pay less through the following benefits:

– Up to 20% discount with pre-sale Banco Bci Credit Cards and 15% discount on general sales.

– Up to 20% discount buying with Caja Los Héroes prepaid card and 15% if you are a member in general sale.

*All discounts have a limited total of tickets available. For each discount coupon you can access a maximum of four tickets.

Hot Wheels

Latam Tour

This experience comes to Chile for the first time, on a Latin American tour that will have countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, among others.

This, from the hand of the production company Be Fun, part of the GyT Phygital Group, who are known for being experts in great family entertainment experiences, along with feverthe world’s leading live entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014.

General data

Where: Risk Space. El Salto Avenue 5000, Huechuraba, 8581160

Date and time: from June 15, 2023

Duration: 2 hours approx.

Price: from $7,900 CLP.