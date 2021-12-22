Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Milestone, a leading racing game developer, has announced that the critically acclaimed game Hot Wheels UnleashedThe fast-paced arcade racing game has sold more than one million copies worldwide in both physical and digital formats since its release on September 30, 2021, making it the fastest-selling Milestone title.

“Since we announced Hot Wheels Unleashed in February, we have received hundreds of thousands of messages of affection from our fans. This milestone is the umpteenth show of affection from our passionate community, ”said Luisa Bixio, Milestone CEO.

“Hot Wheels is about fostering the spirit of challenge, and Hot Wheels Unleashed brings that mission to life for players of all ages. We are proud of this exciting milestone and hope that even more fans will discover the game and the new content that is coming in 2022, ”said Andrew Chan, Director of Digital Games at Mattel. Hot Wheels Unleashed ™ offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with miniature toys. The play studio features adrenaline-pumping races with a wide selection of Hot Wheels® vehicles with different attributes and levels of rarity that users can customize with different skins and amazing tracks, set in everyday places with special track pieces and interactive objects. The game also features the revolutionary track editor that allows players to customize tracks in any gaming environment and share them with the game community.

As the # 1 selling toy worldwide, Hot Wheels is the world leader in the toy vehicle category. For the past fifty years, Hot Wheels has proven its influence on automotive culture with legendary design and epic performance. Today, Hot Wheels has grown into a global franchise of power franchise, with live and virtual events on almost every continent, highly demanded consumer products and world-class collaborations, with a number one content channel on Youtube and much more. As 16.5 Hot Wheels are sold per second with more than 8 billion cars to date, the brand continues to expand its presence in digital games, successfully on mobile, console and PC platforms.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, available now on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.