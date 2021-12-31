The action-packed arcade racing game impresses with its graphics, the customization of the cars and tracks, and the game modes.

Players can prepare to drift, propel, jump and crash onto the iconic orange Hot Wheels tracks in various single-player game modes. They can also challenge their friends in multiplayer races both online and offline, taking advantage of the split screen mode.

The game

Get behind the wheel of the coolest, fastest and most legendary vehicles, with their own personality, driving style and rarity levels. Discover all its unique attributes and how to use them to tackle each track and challenge. And with the editor, make your vehicle a one-of-a-kind speed masterpiece.

Characteristics

Wide selection of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and unique characteristics, which players can customize with different skins, such as the Rodger Dodger, Twin Mill, Rip Rod, Bone Shaker, Night Shifter, Dragon Blaster and Sharkruiser, among others.

Unexpected and enveloping places

Have fun on and off the track with many detailed and interactive environments, where any object can play a role and become a real part of your circuit.

Track editor

Build your amazing and unique tracks in any game environment, mixing special track pieces and location-specific items for endless racing fun. Share your creations with the world or enjoy the circuits made by other players like you. The game also features a revolutionary track editor that allows players to create unique and customizable tracks in any gaming environment and share them with the gaming community, just as they would in real life with Hot Wheels tracks and the Trackbuilder line.

Multiplayer

Get ready to drift, propel, jump (and crash) on endless crazy tracks in multiplayer races, both online and offline. Thanks to the split screen mode, you can run side by side with your friends and family – from the couch to the stars!

Data sheet

For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Developer / Publisher: Milestone / Koch Media. Genre: simulator / racing. Language: manual and texts in Spanish. PEGI: +3. RRP: from 39.99 euros.

www.hotwheelsunleashed.com