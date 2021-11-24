Covid-19 All the last hour of the coronavirus Tourism Spain recovers 5.5 million international tourists in October, the best month since the pandemic began

Overnight stays in hotel establishments rose 67.4% in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period in 2020, in a context marked by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the tourism sector.

Only in the month of October, overnight stays in Spanish hotels exceeded 23.8 million, which means multiplying by more than four (+ 365.6%) those made in the same month of 2020, as reported this Wednesday by the Institute National Statistics Office (INE).

Depending on the origin, the overnight stays of the travelers residing in Spain, who represented 39.9% of the total October, exceeded 9.5 million, while foreigners exceeded 14.3 million.

If the data for October of this year is compared with the same month of 2019, without a pandemic, overnight stays in hotel establishments show a decrease of 21.4%, exclusively due to the decline in overnight stays made by foreigners (-33.5% ), since those of Spaniards increased by 8.4%, above, therefore, the prendemic levels.

The average stay increased in October by 38.3% compared to the same month of 2020, standing at 3 overnight stays per traveler.

The annual rate of the Hotel Price Index (HPI) stood at 20.3% in October, which is 35.3 points above that registered in the same month of 2020, and 4.4 points more than that registered last month.

During October they were 13,574 hotel establishments opened in Spain, 27.2% more than in the same month of 2020, which represents 74.4% of the total of the directory of establishments in this month.

The Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia were the main destinations of the total number of travelers in Spain in October, with 21.2%, 16.5% and 16.0% of total overnight stays, respectively. The main destinations for travelers residing in Spain were Andalusia, Catalonia and the Valencian Community.

For its part, the main destination chosen by non-residents was the Canary Islands, with 30.3% of total overnight stays. The next destinations for non-residents were the Balearic Islands and Andalusia.

Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, with the highest degree of occupation

The Canary Islands presented the highest occupancy rate by places during October (67.6%). The Balearic Islands followed, with 56.1%.

In October, 52.7% of the available places were filled, with an annual increase of 152.7%. The degree of occupancy by places at the weekend rose 132.8% to 58.7%.

By tourist areas, the Island of Fuerteventura reached the highest occupancy rate by places (70.8%) and the Coast of Gipuzkoa reached the highest occupation at weekends (78.3%). The Island of Mallorca registered the highest number of overnight stays in October, with 3,192,289.

The tourist spots with the most overnight stays were Madrid, Barcelona and San Bartolom de Tirajana. Adeje presented the highest occupancy rate by places (76.1%) and the Island of Formentera the highest weekend occupancy (80%).

Travelers from Germany and the UK they concentrated 24.3% and 21.4%, respectively, of the total overnight stays by non-residents in hotel establishments in October.

Overnight stays by travelers from France, the Netherlands and Belgium (the following source markets) accounted for 10.1%, 6.9% and 3.5% of the total, respectively.

Sector profitability

The average daily billing of hotels per occupied room (ADR) was 89.4 euros in October, which represents an increase of 38.9% compared to the same month of 2020.

For its part, the average daily income per available room (RevPAR), which is conditioned by the occupation registered in hotel establishments, reached 53.4 euros, with a rise of 228.3%.

By category, the average billing was 203.6 euros for five-star hotels, 93.6 euros for four-star hotels, and 68.3 euros for three-star hotels. Income per available room for these same categories was 134.5, 60.8 and 40.6 euros, respectively.

The tourist spot with the highest ADR and the highest RevPAR was Marbella, with an average daily turnover per occupied room of 172.2 euros and income per available room of 122.4 euros.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more