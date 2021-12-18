

Lines for rapid COVID tests in NYC.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

More than 10,000 people in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, a new record for a single day, mainly due to new Omicron variant, according to state data released yesterday.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations experienced a rebound, but still remained relatively low. As an alternative for patients and those close to them, a program administered by the city continues to operate that allows them to be safely isolated in a hotel to minimize the risk of exposure.

After the pandemic struck in spring 2020, the “Isolation Hotel Program” was created offering free hotel rooms throughout New York City. for up to 14 days for those who qualify.

The program applies to New Yorkers who test positive or have symptoms and live with someone who is considered vulnerable, because they share a bathroom or cannot stay more than two meters apart, due to lack of space in their habitual residence. The hotel’s offer also extends to people who have not tested positive for COVID-19 but who live with someone who is infected.

New Yorkers who are eligible and wish to isolate themselves can call 311, 844-NYC-4NYC (1-8444-692-4692) between 9 am and 9 pm, or through the official portal. The program, which also includes food, is freeNBC News noted.

Before the pandemic, NYC had more than 107 thousand hotel rooms, almost double that in 2006, according to the City Comptroller’s Office. The vast majority remain unoccupied due to the lack of tourists, and many hotels have closed to the public.

Two weeks after finishing your position, Mayor Bill de Blasio yesterday rejected requests for a new round of lockdowns in New York City, while the rise in infections reports numbers not seen since January.

“The great danger here are closures and restrictions,” the mayor insisted, referring to spring 2020 curfews and stay-at-home orders. , it would be traumatizing. “

On the eve of Thursday, De Blasio announced new plans to combat the surge in Ómicron cases by handing out 1 million masks, more tests to be done at home, and dramatically expanding hours for exams at the city’s public health clinics and hospitals. .